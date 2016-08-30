Blake Lively and Taylor Swift Live Their Best Lives at Lively’s Baby Shower

Blake Lively makes motherhood look v glam. Ever since news broke of her second pregnancy five months ago, she’s been traipsing around in Chanel, Atelier Versace, Valentino, and Giambattista Valli, hitting red carpets from sea to shining sea dressed impeccably and smiling ear to ear. And glowing, because Lively is proof positive that pregnancy glow is real.

In continuing with her tradition of making pregnancy look like a luxurious and leisurely stroll in the park, Lively casually held a baby shower over the weekend at the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County, an hour’s drive north of NYC. On the guest list: eternal squad member Taylor Swift, of course, according to E! News.

The inn, which is owned by Richard Gere and houses eight sumptuous rooms, a yoga studio, and two restaurants (one of which is called “The Barn”), seems like the most perfect place to hold a baby shower ever—to put it in perspective, most people do things like throw weddings there, so a baby shower would be tres chic.

Guests apparently arrived at 11 a.m. on Saturday (two days after Lively’s 29th birthday), feted the mom-to-be (for the second time—she already has 20-month-old James with her husband, Ryan Reynolds) for 90 minutes, and then a select few took the party back to Lively and Reynolds’ house, which is also in Bedford, a town of 17,000. Their $2.4 million, 4,753-square-foot residence boasts a formal dining room, a library, a stone fireplace, and a sun porch, so—no entertaining problems there.

This explains what Swift was doing in NYC over the weekend ahead of her jury duty call in Tennessee Monday morning. (She was dismissed from the case, BTW.) On August 25, Swift took to Instagram to wish Lively a happy birthday, which is literally the only thing she does on IG anymore. Seriously: In the past five weeks, she has used IG exclusively to wish famous friends a happy birthday—Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss and Lively herself have all been on there in just the past five weeks.

Here’s a few dreamy Instagrams of the Bedford Post Inn to give you an idea of how gorgeous Lively’s baby shower was: