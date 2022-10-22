Taylor Swift’s Fans Think That She Revealed The Name of Blake Lively & Ryan Reynold’s 4th Child in ‘Midnights’

Dropping hints. Taylor Swift’s fans think that she hinted at Blake Lively’s baby name for her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds. Many theories popped up after some fans read into a very specific name being dropped in one of her songs off of Midnights.

Blake Lively announced her pregnancy at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday, September 15, 2022, where she posed in front of the cameras with a sequined long-sleeved mini dress. Blake and Ryan married on September 9, 2012, and the couple has three girls together: James, 8, Inez, 5, and Betty, 3. The folklore musician previously gave a nod to her close friends Blake and Ryan’s kids in other albums. In her previous album, she sang on “Betty,” “You heard the rumors from Inez / You can’t believe a word she says” and “I was walking home on broken cobblestones / Just thinking of you when she pulled up like / A figment of my worst intentions / She said ‘James, get in, let’s drive.’” Taylor confirmed that the names were of her friends’ kids in a radio show, “I named all the characters in this story after my friends’ kids, and I hope you like it!”

Read below on why fans think that Taylor Swift revealed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold’s fourth baby.

What is Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s baby’s name?

What is Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s baby’s name? The couple has not revealed the name of their baby yet. However, many fans speculate that Taylor mentioned the name in her song “You’re On Your Own Kid” from her latest album

One fan tweeted, “the only name I’m hearing on this new album is Daisy…is this @VancityReynolds & @blakelively new baby’s name?? #callingitnow” The lyrics of the song mention the name, I” see the great escape, so long, Daisy Mae / I picked the petals, he loves me not / Something different bloomed, writing in my room / I play my songs in the parking lot”

The Deadpool actor revealed that name-dropping their kids in Taylor’s songs was an “honor.” “The names are the names of our kids. We trust her implicitly. She’s very sensitive to any of that stuff. And obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names. But I mean, what an honor,” he said during a SiriusXM Town Hall special with Jess Cagle in August 2021. “We thought it was pretty damn amazing. We still do. You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking ‘I can’t believe that happened.” Taylor also notably thanked the actors and their children in her speech when she won Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammys. “Thank you, James, Inez, and Betty and their parents who are the second and third people.”

For now, the couple hasn’t revealed the name of their baby. But, we won’t be surprised if little Daisy Mae makes an appearance in their family soon.

