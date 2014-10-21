StyleCaster
Pregnancy Really Agrees With Her: Blake Lively Looks Amazing in Skin-Tight Gucci Gown

Pregnancy Really Agrees With Her: Blake Lively Looks Amazing in Skin-Tight Gucci Gown
Emily Kanoff

Emily Kanoff
Pregnancy Really Agrees With Her: Blake Lively Looks Amazing in Skin-Tight Gucci Gown
Blake Lively is certainly making the most of her nights out before baby Reynolds arrives next year!

The actress, 27, walked the red carpet for her second gala in as many weeks—this time with hubby Ryan Reynolds on her arm. The couple lit up the 2014 Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City last night, but managed to keep their eyes firmly on each other.

Reynolds, who kept his look simple in an all black tux with just a pop of color in his breast pocket, let Lively take center stage in her gorgeous buttercup yellow Gucci gown. The skintight dress and plunging neckline left little to the imagination—and her baby bump was on full display. Lively let the dress speak for itself, adding only minimal jewels and breezy hair and makeup to complete the look.

The Reynolds were joined at the 2014 Angel Ball by celebs like Jamie Fox, Alicia Keys and Sofia Vergara, who were all on hand to support Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation.

Click through the gallery to see more pictures of Blake and Ryan.

Blake Lively stuns in a skintight yellow Gucci gown at the 2014 Angel Ball in NYC.

Photo: J. Countess/Getty Images

This is the second time Lively has shown off her baby bump—she attended the God's Love, We Deliver Golden Heart Awards last week, to support Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. 

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

Lively's body-con Gucci dress left little to the imagination.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

Blake and Ryan chose the 2014 Angel Ball to make their first post-baby announcement appearance together.

Photo: J. Countess/Getty Images

And had eyes only for each other.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

