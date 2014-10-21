Pregnancy Really Agrees With Her: Blake Lively Looks Amazing in Skin-Tight Gucci Gown

Blake Lively is certainly making the most of her nights out before baby Reynolds arrives next year!

The actress, 27, walked the red carpet for her second gala in as many weeks—this time with hubby Ryan Reynolds on her arm. The couple lit up the 2014 Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City last night, but managed to keep their eyes firmly on each other.

Reynolds, who kept his look simple in an all black tux with just a pop of color in his breast pocket, let Lively take center stage in her gorgeous buttercup yellow Gucci gown. The skintight dress and plunging neckline left little to the imagination—and her baby bump was on full display. Lively let the dress speak for itself, adding only minimal jewels and breezy hair and makeup to complete the look.

The Reynolds were joined at the 2014 Angel Ball by celebs like Jamie Fox, Alicia Keys and Sofia Vergara, who were all on hand to support Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation.

