Blake Lively Apparently Wants To Go To Harvard Business School

Blake Lively—already an A-list actress, wife, mother, and entrepreneur thanks to her lifestyle e-commerce site Preserve—apparently also has her sights set on going to Harvard Business School. Hey, it’s good to have goals, right?

Lively told Britain’s Stylist magazine: “I have a dream to go to Harvard Business School, and one of these days I will do that … in my spare time!”

We hate to crush Lively’s dream here, but Harvard doesn’t offer a part-time MBA—the program lasts two years—and students are usually in class around five hours a day, so tackling Harvard in your “spare time” isn’t really an option, but we definitely admire Lively for reaching for the stars.

Lively also expressed to the magazine her disappointment with lack of powerful women venture capitalists saying: “There are a lot of women in business, but they don’t get enough opportunities. If you look at the facts, women spend the most on e-commerce sites, yet less than 30 percent of the companies that venture capitalists fund are female-driven, even though female-run companies are the most successful. Women connect with other women. So why are we are not looking at the numbers?”

If Lively does make it Harvard Business School, she’d be joining the ranks of highly successful alum including Michael Bloomberg, Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg, and former President George W. Bush.