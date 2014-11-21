Blake Lively Defies Aging in ‘The Age of Adaline’ Trailer

Just when we thought Hollywood had its fill of time-traveling and age-defying movie plots, Blake Lively steps out in “The Age of Adaline” and portrays yet another character who has absolutely no need for wrinkle cream.

In the movie, which hits theaters in April of 2015, Blake plays a strikingly beautiful (no shock there) woman born in 1908 who doesn’t age. But unlike the vampire curse Twilight‘s Edward Cullin was put under, Adaline’s condition is the result of a strangely magical car accident that shields her from the physical signs of aging.

Because fine lines are of no concern and, well, that’s just not normal, Adaline must continue to change her identity and cover-up her past. And as you may have expected, in a romantic twist, she meets a man who might be able to change her future.

Since Blake’s age is incalculable in real life anyway, it makes sense that she snagged the lead role.

Check out the trailer below, and let us know if you think it’s worth seeing!