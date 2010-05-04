StyleCaster
Blake! Eva! Mila! Met Costume Institute Gala Best Dressed

Blake! Eva! Mila! Met Costume Institute Gala Best Dressed

This ‘Gossip Girl’ knows how to show off her best assets. Upper East Side eat your heart out. Blake Lively in Marchesa. Photo: Dara Kushner/INFevents.com

They say the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute Gala is the Oscars of Fashion, so if we’re relieved that for once actresses are guided by the deft hands of designers it’s not out of spite. NYC is the center of American design after all even if we are home to faux fashion industry folks (ahem, The City). That said, just how did the American Woman look last night? Drop dead glamour contrasted by some quirkier picks underlined the mood of the evening. Here are some of the night’s best picks.

Flowers never looked quite so sultry. Eva Mendes in black ruched rose print strapless mermaid gown and black clutch both by Dolce & Gabbana and black satin Brian Atwood Wagner pumps. Photo: B. Ach/INFevents.com

This is Gap? Well it’s the American retailer with a twist. Sophie Theallet teamed with Gap on this silky confection for Jessica Alba. Photo: Dara Kushner/INFevents.com

‘The Black Swan’ star took her recent role literally. Mila Kunis in Vera Wang with the designer. Photo: B. Ach/INFevents.com

There were only a few short looks for the fancy evening, but of the pack, January Jones was one of the best in her bright beaded YSL. The ‘Mad Men’ actress looks ladylike in just about anything. Photo: Dara Kushner/INFevents.com

We love a fashion risk-taker, so leave it up to Alexa Chung to stir things up a bit with this boyish head-to-toe look by Phillip Lim. Photo: B. Ach/INFevents.com

Speaking of girls who walk to their own tune, Chloe Sevigny turned heads in this embroidered lace teal confection by Proenza Schouler with cut-out back. It certainly wasn’t conventional but aren’t we all a bit tired of the usual anyways? Photo: B. Ach/INFevents.com

She may not be American, but we’ll give actress Marion Cotillard an honorary exemption for the night. If not for her talent, then for her Christian Dior stunner. Photo: B. Ach/INFevents.com

Attention fair girls: This is how you wear color. Naomi Watts stuns the crowd (and her man Liev Schreiber) in mulberry Stella McCartney. Photo: B. Ach/INFevents.com

Smart move Zoe Saldana: Often a simple number works best. And if any Tinseltown starlet owns the color blue this time by Calvin Klein Collection the ‘Avatar’ star pretty much has it in the bag. Photo: B. Ach/INFevents.com

