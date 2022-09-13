BLACKPINK Tickets Haven’t Sold Out Yet—Here’s How to See Their Born Pink Tour For a Discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Attention, BLINKs. BLACKPINK tickets to their Born Pink World Tour aren’t sold out yet. There’s still a way to snag them—and for a discount.

The Born Pink World Tour is BLACKPINK’s third headlining tour after their BLACKPINK Arena Tour in 2018 and In Your Area World Tour from 2018 to 2020. The Born Pink World Tour—which promotes BLACKPINK’s second studio album, Born Pink—includes 36 dates and spans Asia, North America and Europe. “[We’re] ready to give everything we have.” member Jennie teased of the tour at a press conference in August 2022. “It’s our first [tour] in a very long time, so we’d like to focus on our originality and include a lot of new songs.”

BLACKPINK—which consists of members Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé—debuted in 2016 with their first singles, “Boombayah” and “Whistle,” from their debut EP, Square One. Since then, the four-member K-pop girl group have become household names, with tens of millions of fans across the world, including celebrities like Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez and Cardi B, who have all collaborated with BLACKPINK. “It’s very surprising to us,” Jennie told the Grammys about BLACKPINK’s success in September 2020. “Every day we try to acknowledge how grateful we are, but more than the pressure, we are ready to give them back as much as they [their fans, BLINKs] gave us. It just gives us more motivation to go further than we ever dreamed of.” In January 2021, the band held their first virtual concert, The Show, on YouTube. The concert came after the release of their chart-topping album, The Album, in October 2020.

Fast forward to 2022, and BLACKPINK’s is one of the successful K-pop groups of all time. So where can BLINKs buy BLACKPINK tickets to their Born Pink World Tour? Read on for where to find BLACKPINK tickets before they sell out—and for a discount.

Where to buy BLACKPINK tickets

Where can BLINKs buy BLACKPINK tickets to their Born Pink World Tour? BLACKPINK tickets to their Born Pink World Tour went on sale for their North American dates in September 2022 and sold out almost immediately. While BLACKPINK Seventeen tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $15 off of orders of $125 or more with the code SC15—a 12 percent savings. Read on for how to buy BLACKPINK tickets so you don’t miss their Born Pink World Tour.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “BLACKPINK“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy BLACKPINK’s Born Pink World Tour!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “BLACKPINK“ Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $15 off of $125 or more, use the code SC15 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy BLACKPINK’s Born Pink World Tour!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ BLACKPINK “ Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Check out and enjoy BLACKPINK’s Born Pink World Tour !

What are BLACKPINK’s Born Pink World Tour dates?

October 15, 2022 – Seoul, South Korea @ KSPO Dome

October 16, 2022 – Seoul, South Korea @ KSPO Dome

October 25, 2022 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

October 29, 2022 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

November 2, 2022 – Atlanta, Georgia @ State Farm Arena

November 6, 2022 – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ FirstOntario Centre

November 7, 2022 – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ FirstOntario Centre

November 10, 2022 – Chicago, Illinois @ United Center

November 11, 2022 – Chicago, Illinois @ United Center

November 14, 2022 – Newark, New Jersey @ Prudential Center

November 15, 2022 – Newark, New Jersey @ Prudential Center

November 19, 2022 – Los Angeles, California @ Banc of California Stadium

November 30, 2022 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2

December 1, 2022 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2

December 5, 2022 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

December 8, 2022 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

December 11, 2022 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

December 12, 2022 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

December 15, 2022 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

December 19, 2022 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

December 22, 2022 – Amsterdam, Netherland @ Ziggo Dome

January 7, 2022 – Bangkok, Thailand

January 8, 2022 – Bangkok, Thailand

January 13, 2023 – Hong Kong

January 14, 2023 – Hong Kong

January 20, 2023 – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

January 28, 2023 – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

March 4, 2023 – Kuala Kumpur, Malaysia @ Bukit Jalil National Stadium

March 11, 2023 – Jakarta, Indonesia

March 18, 2023 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan

March 23, 2023 – Manila, Philippines

May 13, 2023 – Singapore

June 10, 2023 – Melbourne, Australia

June 11, 2023 – Melbourne, Australia

June 16, 2023 – Sydney, Australia

June 17, 2023 – Sydney, Australia

June 21, 2023 – Auckland, New Zealand

What is BLACKPINK’s Born Pink World Tour set list?

BLACKPINK’s Born Pink World Tour set list won’t be known until their first date at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, on October 15, 2022, however, it’s assumed that most of the set list will include songs from BLACKPINK’s second studio album, Born Pink, which was released on September 16, 2022. The album features eight songs including BLACKPINK’s pre-single “Pink Venom” (which the group performed at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards) and the main single “Shut Down.” See the full Born Pink track list below.

“Pink Venom” “Shut Down” “Typa Girl” “Yeah Yeah Yeah” “Hard to Love” “The Happiest Girl” “Tally” “Ready For Love”

Jennie teased the group’s 2022 comeback in an appearance on the variety show, The Game Caterers, in March 2022. “BLACKPINK is also making a comeback soon, I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, but since I’m the only BLACKPINK member here, I’ll just say it please look forward to it,” she said at the time.

The group’s management company, YG Entertainment, confirmed the album in a statement in August 2022. “The name for this comeback project is Born Pink, which implies the identity of BLACKPINK, which is never ordinary and will exude a fatal aura,” the statement read. At a press conference for “Pink Venom” on August 19, 2022, BLACKPINK explained the meaning of the song and how it represents the group. “Since our album’s title is Born Pink, we wanted to relay our identity in the song as much as we could,” Jennie said at the time. “Since ‘pink’ and ‘venom’ have contradicting images, we thought they were kind of reminiscent of us… we are named BLACKPINK and contradiction is our charm — we wanted to show that. It’s pink venom, a lovely poison, it’s words that most express us.” Jennie also explained later about how the “essence” of BLACKPINK” is “confidence.” She added, “Some worry that we might stray away from our identity, but we believe it’s the most distinct and clear way to represent us.”

“It was our sixth anniversary recently, time flies,” Jisoo added. “[Our fans] Blinks have waited for our music and waited for us, so I hope we can enjoy and have fun together for a long time.” Lisa described “Pink Venom” as a way for the group to “raise expectations for the upcoming album’s release and all the good songs there.” The group continued, “I can’t give away everything, but we want to play up our strengths and show us as we are while trying new things [on the album]. Listen to ‘Pink Venom’ and you’ll get a clearer picture of our second album.” Rosé added, “[Our songwriting team] played the song in the studio for us the first time, and it sounded really new to us. There were sounds we had never attempted before so we really rapidly decided to record it and wanted to perform it for everyone soon.”

Rosé also revealed her reaction when she first heard the “Pink Venom.” “I remember the first time I listened to the song in the studio; it was really new and sounds we never attempted before,” she said. “I just really wanted to record the song right away and show our performance.” Jisoo described “Pink Venom” as a combination of modern hip-hop with traditional Korean instruments like a geomungo, which can be seen in the “Pink Venom” music video.

Lisa also discussed the “powerful” choreography in the “Pink Venom” music video, and the song’s popular “fang dance” move. “We visualized a fang with our hands which most intuitively expresses the ‘Pink Venom’ concept; Everybody can follow it easily… there’s an impactful dance break at the end [of the music video], and the set is just amazing,” Lisa said.

The group also talked about why they aren’t concerned with “breaking records.” “Rather than breaking records, we have really focused on our new songs,” Rosé said. Lisa also teased BLACKPINK’s upcoming album and why the group chose “Pink Venom” as their pre-release single. “All our songs are really good…We wanted to show this [song] first to BLINKs,” she said.

BLACKPINK tickets to the Born Pink World Tour are available on StubHub and Vivid Seats. Use code SC15 on Vivid Seats for $15 off.

