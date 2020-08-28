BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s ‘Ice Cream’ Has One of Lisa’s Best Raps Yet

SELPINK did THAT. BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” lyrics have one of Lisa’s best (and most meta) raps yet. For those who aren’t BLINKs, BLACKPINK and Gomez released their new song, “Ice Cream,” on Friday, August 28, along with a sugar-coated music video full of sprinkles, cherries and, of course, pink.

“Ice Cream” is Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo‘s second single from their upcoming album, The Album, which will be released on October 2. The collaboration with Gomez follows BLACKPINK’s first single, “How You Like That,” in June: After weeks of teasers, BLACKPINK announced Gomez as the mystery collaboration on the track in August. Before the announcement, fans theorized that the mystery collaboration was Ariana Grande, who was seen liking a teaser Jennie posted for “Ice Cream” on Instagram. Grande, instead, was a songwriter for the track, along with Victoria Monet and Bekuh BOOM, who’s also written other BLACKPINK songs, such as “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” “Kill This Love,” “Boombayah” and “Whistle.” Other songwriters include Teddy, Tommy Brown, 24 and Mr. Frank, all of whom are also credited as producers on the track.

In terms of lyrics, the verses are sweet and filled with sexual innuendos. “Come a little closer ’cause you lookin’ thirsty I’ma make it better. Sip it like a Slurpee,” Gomez sings in the song. Compared to BLACKPINK’s previous singles, most of the song is also in English. The only Korean lines are during Lisa’s rap toward the end of the song. The rap is also one of the highlights of “Ice Cream,” where Lisa refers to herself in a line about the Mona Lisa. “Think you fly, boy, where your visa? / Mona Lisa kinda Lisa / Needs an ice cream man that treats her (Hey),” she raps.

In honor of the release of “Ice Cream,” Gomez also created an ice cream flavor with Serendipity and Serendipity 3 restaurants, which she’s also a new investor in. The flavor, named Cookies & Cream Remix, consists of pink vanilla ice cream, crunchy cookie bits and chocolate fudge. The flavor is available at retailers across the U.S. and on SerendipityBrands.com. Along with the flavor, Gomez also took to her Instagram Reels on Thursday, August 27, to share a video of her sundae recipe featuring her Cookies & Cream Remix flavor. The recipe also celebrated the final episodes of her HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef. Pints of the flavor was also featured in the “Ice Cream” music video.

“To celebrate the final episodes of Selena + Chef Season 1 on @hbomax and the release of ICE CREAM, I made a little extra recipe… @serendipity3nyc @serendipitybrands Sundae! 🍨,” she wrote in the caption.

Read the full lyrics to BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream ” below.

Verse 1:

[Selena Gomez]

Come a little closer ’cause you lookin’ thirsty

I’ma make it better, sip it like a Slurpee

[Lisa]

Snow cone chilly, get it free like Willy (Oh)

In the jeans like Billie, you be poppin’ like a wheelie

[Jennie]

Even in the sun, you know I keep it icy

You could take a lick, but it’s too cold to bite me (Haha)

[Lisa]

Brr, brr, frozen, you’re the one been chosen

Play the part like Moses, keep it fresh like roses (Oh)

Chorus:

[Rosé]

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)

Lookin’ good, enough to eat

[Selena]

Coldest with the kiss, so he call me ice cream

Catch me in the fridge, right where the ice be

[Jennie]

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)

Baby, you deserve a treat

[Selena]

Diamonds on my wrist, so he call me ice cream

You could double-dip ’cause I know you like me

Post-chorus:

[Jennie]

Ice cream chillin’, chillin’, ice cream chillin’

Ice cream chillin’, chillin’, ice cream chillin’

Verse 2:

[Selena]

I know that my heart can be so cold

But I’m sweet for you, come put me in a cone (In a cone)

[Rosé]

You’re the only touch, yeah, that get me meltin’

He’s my favorite flavor, always gonna pick him

[Jisoo]

You’re the cherry piece, just stay on top of me, so

I can’t see nobody else for me, no

[Jennie]

Get it, flip it, scoop it, do it like that, oh yeah, oh yeah

Like it, love it, lick it, do it like la-la-la, oh yeah

Chorus:

[Rosé]

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)

Lookin’ good, enough to eat

[Selena]

Coldest with the kiss, so he call me ice cream

Catch me in the fridge, right where the ice be

[Jennie]

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)

Baby, you deserve a treat

[Selena]

Diamonds on my wrist, so he call me ice cream

You could double-dip ’cause I know you like me

Post-Chorus:

[Jisoo]

Ice cream chillin’, chillin’, ice cream chillin’

Ice cream chillin’, chillin’, ice cream chillin’

Ice cream chillin’, chillin’, ice cream chillin’

Ice cream chillin’, chillin’, ice cream

Verse 3

[Lisa]

Chillin’ like a villain, yeah, I ra-ra-ra

미친 미친듯한 속도 in my La Ferra’

너무 빨러 너는 삐끗 원한다면 그냥 지름

Millis, billis 매일 벌음 한여름 손목에 얼음

(Genius translation: Pedal to the metal in my La Fera

So fast, you keep slippin’, if you want it, I just get it

Makin’ millis billis everyday.)

Keep it movin’ like my lease up

Think you fly, boy, where your visa?

Mona Lisa kinda Lisa

Needs an ice cream man that treats her

Keep it movin’ like my lease up

Think you fly, boy, where your visa?

Mona Lisa kinda Lisa

Needs an ice cream man that treats her (Hey)

Outro:

[All]

Na, na-na-na-na

Na, na-na-na-na (Hey)

Ice on my wrist, yeah, I like it like this

Get the bag with the cream

If you know what I mean

Ice cream, ice cream, ice cream chillin’

Na, na-na-na-na

Na, na-na-na-na (Hey)

Ice on my wrist, yeah, I like it like this

And I’m nice with the cream

If you know what I mean

Ice cream, ice cream

[Jennie]

Ice cream