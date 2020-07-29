Why BLACKPINK Fans Think Selena Gomez Could Be the Mystery Artist on Their New Song

First there was Ariana Grande. Now there’s a BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez collaboration clue that fans are obsessing over. Rumors started on Tuesday, July 28, when Korean news site My Daily reported that Gomez is the mystery artist on BLACKPINK’s new song. The four-member girl group—which consists of Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé—announced on Wednesday, July 22, that their second single from their upcoming album, The Album, would be released in August.

In their announcement, BLACKPINK teased that the single—which follows June’s “How You Like That“—would feature a mystery artist. After My Daily’s report, both BLACKPINK and Gomez‘s names started trending on Twitter. Fans have also found several Instagram post that they believe could be clues for a BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez collaboration. One clue, which was first posted by Twitter user@SelGonCharts, included a photo of Lisa resting her chin on a TV with her face on it. The user compared the photo to a shot of Gomez on a similar-looking screen. “👀 BLACKPINK x SELENA GOMEZ,” the user tweeted. Twitter user @daveyblink also noted Gomez’s Spotify playlist, which added BLACKPINK’s 2019 single “Kill This Love” in April 2020. “Selena actually has KTL on her Spotify Playlist that she posted way back April. The way we didn’t make any theories about it and got an unexpected collab news about ’em. I guess, ’twas a HINT? @BLACKPINK,” the user wrote.

After the rumors, YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK’s management company, released a statement, telling fans to wait for the official announcement before they come to any conclusions. “Wait for the official announcement later,” YG Entertainment said. (The company didn’t specify when the mystery artist would be announced.)

Still, BLACKPINK and Gomez fans are excited for a possible collaboration between their favorite artists. “OMG IMAGINE SELENA SAYING BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA IN HER SULTRY VOICE THE SAME WAY SHE DID FOR TAKI TAKI…. I WILL SUFFOCATE Sparkles,” Twitter user @fetishforrare tweeted. Twitter user @likearing wrote, “i just went through blackpink’s discography and Jisoo sings like an angel? imagine Selena and Jisoo harmonizing??? ya we not ready.”

Rumors around BLACKPINK and Gomez’s collaboration come after fans speculated that the mystery artist on Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé‘s new song would be Ariana Grande. The speculation came after music producer Tommy Brown, who has worked with Grande on songs such as “Thank U Next” and “7 Rings” told PopCrave in June 2020 that he traveled to South Korea in 2019 to help produce some of BLACKPINK’s new music. “I did a little bit of work with BLACKPINK when I went to Korea. I have music with them that’s really, really incredible,” he said at the time. “I think the world is going to love them. I also worked with Ariana Grande, you’ve seen some of it online. But we have incredible records with both acts. Right now is the time I’ve been my most creative!”

BLACKPINK’s upcoming single comes after their recent collaboration with Lady Gaga for the song “Sour Candy” from her May album Chromatica. It’s still a mystery for who the featured artist is on BLACKPINK’s new song. Could it be Gomez? Don’t clown us, YG!