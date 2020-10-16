BLACKPINK Fans Think They’re Releasing ‘Ready For Love’ as a Single After a Clue in Their Netflix Doc Credits

BLINK and you’ll miss it. Fans think BLACKPINK is releasing “Ready For Love” as a single after a clue in the credits of their Netflix documentary, BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky.

The documentary, which debuted on Wednesday, October 14, followed the K-pop girl group’s journey from their trainee days to their worldwide domination, but it was a moment at the very end of the credits that had BLINKs talking. In the credits, Light Up the Sky listed the writers, producers and record labels of BLACKPINK’s songs played in the documentary. Among the songs listed was “Ready For It,” an unreleased track that BLACKPINK’s members—Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé—recorded in the documentary. Light Up the Sky saw Rosé record the one of the song’s verses, while Lisa performed the chorus.

In the credits, Light Up the Sky listed the song’s writers as Teddy Park, KUSH, 24, VVN and Bekuh Boom. As viewers saw in the documentary, Teddy (who worked with BLACKPINK on “Ready For Love” in Light Up the Sky) has written and produced several of the band’s hits, such as “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” and “Kill This Love.” Given that BLACKPINK hasn’t released “Ready For It” before, fans were pretty excited to see it listed in the credits.

“It’s real “Ready for Love” is a future BLACKPINK song yall omg,” tweeted @jennsruby.

“so the song they’ve been recording in the studio is really called “Ready For Love” but when will they release it? @blackpink” tweeted @jennieunnnie.

“THE ALBUM DELUXE VERSION IS COMING,” tweeted @jndoIIs.

The premiere of Light Up the Sky comes after the debut of BLACKPINK’s first full-length album, The Album. When BLACKPINK’s management company, YG Entertainment, announced the album in May, they originally stated that The Album would consist of 10 songs. (The final version of the album had eight tracks.) So it’s possible that “Ready For Love” was one of the songs cut from the album’s final version or it could be saved for a deluxe edition of the album, like fans suspect. YG Entertainment also said in a statement at the time that BLACKPINK is planning to release solo songs from Rosé, Lisa and Jennie, which tracks with what fans saw in the documentary.

“YG has released Jennie’s first-ever solo single SOLO back in November 2018, and has been working on Rosé’s first-ever solo track for over a year. We ask for your understanding on taking more time than expected, since we were planning to release multiple songs in an album format, rather than releasing a digital single,” YG Entertainment said in a statement at the time. Rosé’s solo works have already been completed, and its release date is planned to be in September after the release of BLACKPINK’s first-ever full-length album. It is because all the members agreed that BLACKPINK’s comeback as an entire group and their first-ever full-length album release is more important than anything. Furthermore, Lisa’s amazing solo single is already prepared for release, and we are currently preparing for Jisoo’s solo single release as well.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.