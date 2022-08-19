BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ Lyrics Are a Tribute to Their Name—Here’s What They Mean in English

BLACKPINK in your area. If you’re a BLINK, you may be wondering what BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” lyrics mean in English and what to expect from their new era.

“Pink Venom,” which was released on August 19, 2022, is the pre-release single from BLACKPINK‘s upcoming second studio album, Born Pink, which will be released on September 16, 2022. The song is BLACKPINK’s first official single since the group—which consists of members Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa—released their most recent comeback “Lovesick Girls” in 2020. Jennie teased the group’s 2022 comeback in an appearance on the variety show, The Game Caterers, in March 2022. “BLACKPINK is also making a comeback soon, I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, but since I’m the only BLACKPINK member here, I’ll just say it please look forward to it,” she said at the time.

The group’s management company, YG Entertainment, confirmed the album in a statement in August 2022. “The name for this comeback project is ‘Born Pink,’ which implies the identity of BLACKPINK, which is never ordinary and will exude a fatal aura,” the statement read.

“It was our sixth anniversary recently, time flies,” Jisoo said at a press conference in August 2022. “[Our fans] Blinks have waited for our music and waited for us, so I hope we can enjoy and have fun together for a long time.” Lisa described “Pink Venom” as a way for the group to “raise expectations for the upcoming album’s release and all the good songs there.” The group continued, “I can’t give away everything, but we want to play up our strengths and show us as we are while trying new things [on the album]. Listen to ‘Pink Venom’ and you’ll get a clearer picture of our second album.” Rosé added, “[Our songwriting team] played the song in the studio for us the first time, and it sounded really new to us. There were sounds we had never attempted before so we really rapidly decided to record it and wanted to perform it for everyone soon.”

So what are BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” lyrics about? Read on to see what the members had to say about the song’s secret meaning.

What are BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” Lyrics about?

What are BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” lyrics about? “Pink Venom” is the pre-release single from BLACKPINK’s second studio album, Born Pink, which will be released on September 16, 2022. In a press conference on the release date of “Pink Venom”—August 19, 2022—BLACKPINK explained the meaning of the song and how it represents the group.

“Since our album’s title is Born Pink, we wanted to relay our identity in the song as much as we could,” Jennie said at the time. “Since ‘pink’ and ‘venom’ have contradicting images, we thought they were kind of reminiscent of us… we are named BLACKPINK and contradiction is our charm — we wanted to show that. It’s pink venom, a lovely poison, it’s words that most express us.” Jennie also explained later about how the “essence” of BLACKPINK” is “confidence.” She added, “Some worry that we might stray away from our identity, but we believe it’s the most distinct and clear way to represent us.”

Rosé also revealed her reaction when she first heard the “Pink Venom.” “I remember the first time I listened to the song in the studio; it was really new and sounds we never attempted before,” she said. “I just really wanted to record the song right away and show our performance.” Jisoo described “Pink Venom” as a combination of modern hip-hop with traditional Korean instruments like a geomungo, which can be seen in the “Pink Venom” music video.

Lisa also discussed the “powerful” choreography in the “Pink Venom” music video, and the song’s popular “fang dance” move. “We visualized a fang with our hands which most intuitively expresses the ‘Pink Venom’ concept; Everybody can follow it easily… there’s an impactful dance break at the end [of the music video], and the set is just amazing,” Lisa said.

The group also talked about why they aren’t concerned with “breaking records.” “Rather than breaking records, we have really focused on our new songs,” Rosé said. Lisa also teased BLACKPINK’s upcoming album and why the group chose “Pink Venom” as their pre-release single. “All our songs are really good…We wanted to show this [song] first to BLINKs,” she said.

BLACKPINK is also set to start their Born Pink World Tour in the fall with dates scheduled in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. “[We’re] ready to give everything we have.” Jennie said. “It’s our first [tour] in a very long time, so we’d like to focus on our originality and include a lot of new songs.”

Read the full lyrics to BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” lyrics in English and Korean via Genius below.

BLACKPINK “Pink Venom” Lyrics in English

[Intro: All]

BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK

[Verse 1: Jennie, Lisa]

Kick in the door, waving the coco

Eat your popcorn, don’t even think about cutting in

I talk that talk, runways I walk, walk

Close your eyes, pop, pretend you’re not looking

One by one, then two by two

Everything collapses at the flick of my fingertip

It was flashy for a fake show

Makes no sense you couldn’t get a dollar outta me

[Pre-Chorus: Rosé, Jisoo]

It’s tonight, I’m a poisonous flower

After taking your soul away

Look what you made us do

A fire that will slowly put you to sleep (Fire)

It’s so beautiful, it’s brutal

I bring the pain like

[Chorus: Jennie, Lisa]

This, that pink venom

This, that pink venom

This, that pink venom

Get ’em, get ’em, get ’em

Straight to ya dome like woah, woah, woah

Straight to ya domе like ah, ah, ah

Taste that pink venom

Tastе that pink venom

Taste that pink venom

Get ’em, get ’em, get ’em

Straight to ya dome like woah, woah, woah

Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah

[Verse 2: Lisa, Jennie]

Black paint and ammo, got bodies like Rambo

Rest in peace, please light up a candle

This the life of a vandal, masked up and I’m still in CELINE

Designer crimes or it wouldn’t be me, ooh

Diamonds shining, drive in silence, I don’t mind it, I’m riding

Flying private side by side with the pilot up in the sky

And I’m wilding, styling on them and there’s no chance

‘Cause we got bodies on bodies like this a slow dance

BLACKPINK “Pink Venom” Lyrics in Korean

[Intro: All]

BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK

[Verse 1: Jennie, Lisa]

Kick in the door, waving the coco

팝콘 이나 챙겨 껴들 생각 말고

I talk that talk, runways I walk, walk

눈 감고 pop, pop 안 봐도 척

One by one, then two by two

내 손끝 툭 하나에 다 무너지는 중

가짜 쇼 치곤 화려했지

Makes no sense, you couldn’t get a dollar outta me

[Pre-Chorus: Rosé, Jisoo]

자 오늘 밤이야 난

독을 품은 꽃

네 혼을 빼앗은 다음

Look what you made us do

천천히 널 잠재울 fire (Fire)

잔인할 만큼 아름다워

I bring the pain like

[Chorus: Jennie, Lisa]

This, that pink venom

This, that pink venom

This, that pink venom

Get ’em, get ’em, get ’em

Straight to ya dome like woah, woah, woah

Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah

Taste that pink venom

Taste that pink venom

Taste that pink venom

Get ’em, get ’em, get ’em

Straight to ya dome like woah, woah, woah

Straight to ya domе like ah, ah, ah

[Verse 2: Lisa, Jennie]

Black paint and ammo, got bodies like Rambo

Rеst in peace, please light up a candle

This the life of a vandal, masked up and I’m still in CELINE

Designer crimes or it wouldn’t be me, ooh

Diamonds shining, drive in silence, I don’t mind it, I’m riding

Flying private side by side with the pilot up in the sky

And I’m wilding, styling on them and there’s no chance

‘Cause we got bodies on bodies like this a slow dance

[Pre-Chorus: Jisoo, Rosé]

자 오늘 밤이야

난 독을 품은 꽃

네 혼을 빼앗은 다음

Look what you made us do

천천히 널 잠재울 fire (Fire)

잔인할 만큼 아름다워

I bring the pain like

[Chorus: Lisa, Jennie]

This, that pink venom

This, that pink venom

This, that pink venom

Get ’em, get ’em, get ’em

Straight to ya dome like woah, woah, woah

Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah

Taste that pink venom

Taste that pink venom

Taste that pink venom

Get ’em, get ’em, get ’em

Straight to ya dome like woah, woah, woah

Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah

[Bridge: Rosé, Jisoo, Rosé & Jisoo, Lisa]

원한다면 provoke us

감당 못해 and you know this

이미 퍼져버린 shot that potion

네 눈앞은 핑크빛 ocean

Come and give me all the smoke

도 아니면 모 like I’m so rock and roll

Come and give me all the smoke

다 줄 세워 봐 자

stop, drop

I bring the pain like

[Outro: Jennie, Lisa, All]

Brra-ta-ta-ta, krra-ta-ta-ta

Brra-ta-ta-ta, krra-ta-ta-ta

Brra-ta-ta-ta, krra-ta-ta-ta

Straight to ya, straight to ya, straight to ya dome like

Brra-ta-ta-ta, krra-ta-ta-ta (BLACKPINK)

Brra-ta-ta-ta, krra-ta-ta-ta (BLACKPINK)

Brra-ta-ta-ta, krra-ta-ta-ta (BLACKPINK)

I bring the pain like

