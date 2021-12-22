BLACKPINK Just Released Their 1st Ever Phone Case Collection & There’s ‘How Like That’ Merch

If you’re a BLINK, you may be on the hunt for the best BLACKPINK phone cases to protect your phone while also showing your love to the world’s most popular K-pop girl group: BLACKPINK.

BLACKPINK—which consists of members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé—debuted in 2016 with their first singles, “Boombayah” and “Whistle,” from their debut EP, Square One. Since then, the four-member K-pop girl group, who are managed by YG Entertainment (the same company behind acts like Big Bang and 2NE1), have become household names, with tens of millions of fans across the world, including celebrities like Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez and Cardi B, who have all collaborated with BLACKPINK.

“It’s very surprising to us,” Jennie told the Grammys about BLACKPINK’s success in September 2020. “Every day we try to acknowledge how grateful we are, but more than the pressure, we are ready to give them back as much as they [their fans, BLINKs] gave us. It just gives us more motivation to go further than we ever dreamed of.” In January 2021, the band held their first virtual concert, The Show, on YouTube, which came after the release of their first full-length album, The Album, in October 2020.

It’s no secret that BLACKPINK is one of the most popular acts in the world. So if you’re a BLINK—the fandom name for the K-pop girl group’s legions of supporters—BLACKPINK merchandise is always on your shopping list. In December 2021, BLACKPINK launched their first-ever electronic devices collection with Casetify. The collection included dozens of items, including BLACKPINK phone cases, AirPods cases and more decorated with the girl group’s signature logo, lyrics and song titles. Read on ahead for the best BLACKPINK phone cases and AirPods cases from their Casetify collection, and how to support Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé on their first devices collab.

BLACKPINK Phone Cases

Read on for the best BLACKPINK phone cases from their Casetify 2021 collection.

This BLACKPINK Sticker Case is a must-have for any BLINK. The phone case—which comes in colors like clear, black, pink, neon yellow, iridescent and sierra blue—is decorated with sticker-like art featuring famous BLACKPINK song titles like “Lovesick Girls,” “Ice Cream, “How You Like That,” “Kill This Love,” “Boombayah” “Du-Ddu-Du” and “Forever Young.” The phone also features art with iconic BLACKPINK lyrics like “We were born to be alone” and “BLACKPINK is the revolution.” The BLACKPINK Sticker Case is available for both iPhone and Android devices.

The BLACKPINK Photobooth Case, which comes in colors like clear frost, clear black, clear pink and clear blue, features a black-and-pink checker pattern with an open window for fans to put their own photo in the center, either of themselves or their BLACKPINK bias. The BLACKPINK Photobooth case is available for both iPhone and Android devices.

This BLACKPINK Logo Case features a simple-yet-chic black-and-white swirl design with BLACKPINK’s official black-and-pink logo in the center. The BLACKPINK Logo Case is available for both iPhone and Android devices.

The collection has four BLACKPINK Signature Cases featuring the signatures of each member: Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé. The case is designed like a ticket to BLACKPINK’s world tour with section, row and seat numbers, bar codes and the signature of your BLACKPINK bias. The case also comes in colors like glitter pink, neon yellow and sierra blue. The BLACKPINK Signature Cases are available for both iPhone and Android devices.

If BLACKPINK’s 2020 comeback, “How You Like That,” is your favorite song from the K-pop girl group, this BLACKPINK “How You Like That” Case, featuring the song title in big bold letters, is a must-have. The case is available for both iPhone and Android devices.

BLACKPINK AirPods Cases

Read on for the best BLACKPINK AirPods cases from their Casetify 2021 collection.

The BLACKPINK Patterns AirPods Case features a black-and-white swirl design, with BLACKPINK’s classic black-and-pink logo in the center. The case comes in black, pink and clear. The BLACKPINK Pattern AirPods Case is available for AirPods 2nd Generation, AirPods 3rd Generation and AirPods Pro.

The BLACKPINK AirPods Sticker Case, which comes in colors like clear, black and pink, features sticker-like art of BLACKPINK song titles and lyrics like “How You Like That,” “Boombayah” and “Stay.” The case is available for AirPods 2nd Generation, AirPods 3rd Generation and AirPods Pro.

BLACKPINK’s Casetify Collection is available at Casetify.com.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.