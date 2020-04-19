Are BLACKPINK’s Members Paid the Same? We Investigated Their Net Worths

If you don’t know who BLACKPINK is, open a new tab and watch the music video for “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” immediately. When you’re done, return to this article. Congratulations, you’re a BLINK. BLACKPINK’s net worth is no joke. As one of the most popular girl groups in the world, Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo have more money than you and I. Times a thousand. But how rich are the members of BLACKPINK? And are Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo paid the same? Let us investigate!

BLACKPINK debuted in 2013 with their first single, “Boombayah.” Since then, YG Entertainment’s four-member girl group has become one of the most well-known bands in K-pop—not to mention the world. In 2019, they became the first K-pop act to perform at Coachella. They’ve also released music with Dua Lipa, and there are rumors of collaborations with Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. So, yeah, if you aren’t on the BLACKPINK train yet, you better hop on. It’s been more than a year since they’ve released their most recent single, “Kill This Love” (which was featured in Netflix’s To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, starring their new bestie, Lana Condor), so, as expected, BLINKs are ready for new BLACKPINK music.

But before that time comes, let’s see how rich these ladies really are to understand how much they will earn when their next album comes out.

Jennie

Net worth: ~$6 million

According to several sources, BLACKPINK’s members are paid the same for the music they release and the performances they do as a band. However, the members’ net worths do differ a little based on their different brand deals. According to WealthyPersons.com, BLACKPINK’s net worth as a whole is around $24 million a year, which would mean each of the members would take home $6 million. That number, however, is likely a little lower based on the cut that BLACKPINK’s management company, YG Entertainment, takes out of the band’s profits. Along with BLACKPINK’s music and performances, Jennie has also been a brand ambassador for Chanel, as well as for the beauty brand, Hera. Jennie is also the only member of BLACKPINK to have released solo music. The singer and rapper dropped her single, “Solo,” in 2018.

Lisa

Net worth: ~$6 million

Lisa’s net worth is also likely around $6 million based on the $25 million that BLACKPINK makes each year. Though, like we mentioned earlier, the figure is likely a little lower because of the cut that YG Entertainment takes out of BLACKPINK’s paychecks. Along with her work with BLACKPINK, has also been a brand ambassador for the cosmetics company Moonshot. She’s also signed endorsement deals with companies like Adidas, AIS Thailand, Penshoppe and Samsung (which the other BLACKPINK members are also partners with). Given her endorsement deals, Lisa likely makes even more a year than the $6 million she earns just on BLACKPINK’s music.

Rosé

Net worth: ~$6 million

Like Lisa and Jennie, Rosé’s net worth is likely around the $6 million mark based on the $25 million that BLACKPINK makes each year. There’s a chance the figure is a little lower than that because of the cut YG Entertainment takes, but Rosie likely makes that money back through her endorsement deals. Along with Jisoo, Rosie is also an ambassador for the cosmetic brand Kiss Me. She’s also signed an endorsement deal with Perfect World Mobile, a game by Perfect World Entertainment. But perhaps Rosie’s most high profile deal is as a brand ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent.

Jisoo

Net worth: ~$6 million

Jisoo’s net worth is also likely around $6 million based on how BLACKPINK evenly split their yearly $25 million earnings. The $6 million is estimated, though, as BLACKPINK’s management company, YG Entertainment, is expected to take a percentage of their salary. Still, like the other members, Jisoo has her own brand deals to make cash outside of BLACKPINK. With Rosie, she’s a face of the South Korean cosmetics brand Kiss Me. Jisoo also is an ambassador for Dior Beauty.