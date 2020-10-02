BLACKPINK’s Merch Inspired by Their New Album Is Here & It’s Going Fast

BLINKs, you already know: A new album means it’s officially time to get ready for some new BLACKPINK merch! YG Entertainment has made it easier than ever for BLINKs to show their love to the girls by launching official storefronts for BLACKPINK merch, so no matter where you are in the world—whether you’re a BLINK in the United States or beyond—you can secure official merch before it sells out.

That said, there are so many options to choose from, which is exactly why we’re breaking down some of our favorite BLACKPINK merch items. In honor of BLACKPINK’s new release, most of these pieces are inspired by The Album, out October 2, and lead singles like “How You Like That” and “Ice Cream.”

Most of them can be found on YG Entertainment’s official Amazon shop of BLACKPINK merch, which includes super cute items like these furry slide slippers and original hoodies that are normally out of stock or no longer listed on BLACKPINK’s own website. Fans can also find items to pre-order on YG Entertainment’s storefront as they restock due to high demand, but you’ll want to act fast before those items run out for good.

Keep on reading for all the best BLACKPINK merch to buy so far.

BLACKPINK’s VIP / All Access Box

Inspired by BLACKPINK’s first mini-album Squared Up, this deluxe fan box dropping on Sunday, October 4, features a whole bunch of collectibles perfect for BLINKs new and old. BLACKPINK’s VIP / All Access Box will be available at both Amazon and Target, and includes over ten items: nail art and sticker sheets, a replica of Lisa’s glasses from the “Kill This Love” music video, glitter hair barrettes, a keychain and lanyard, a phone stand, and photoshoot polaroids of Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa. Not to mention, the box itself doubles as an adorable purse.

BLACKPINK’s The Album Box Set

There’s nothing like a good album box set, which is probably why BLACKPINK decided to make not one, not two, but four (!!!) different versions for fans to collect. Version 1, Version 2, Version 3, and Version 4 each include their own unique package box with a physical CD copy of The Album, along with hardcover photobooks, postcard sets, a credits sheet, photocards, postcards, a sticker, a mounted photocard, and a group poster—all featuring randomly selected featured photos and stickers for each relevant item.

BLACKPINK Official Pink Photo Pullover Hoodie

If you don’t have a BLACKPINK hoodie yet, then, seriously, what are you waiting for? This Unisex BLACKPINK Official Pink Photo Pullover Hoodie is simple and classic, with the group’s name printed on the front and an official photoshoot portrait of Lisa, Jennie, Rose, Jisoo on the back. You can’t go wrong!

KRUNK X BLACKPINK In Your Area Slide Fur Slipper

It’s like YG Entertainment knew just what BLINKs needed to rep their love of the girls from the comfort of their homes with these furry slide slippers. Get ready for your WFH or Zoom school outfit to get so much comfier (and cuter, hello!)

BLACKPINK Monopoly Game

Now this is the definition of an item you didn’t know you needed until you see it. Why, yes, I’d love to play monopoly with Lisa, Jennie, Rose, Jisoo’s faces printed on fake money, thank you very much!