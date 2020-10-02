BLACKPINK’s ‘Lovesick Girls’ Lyrics Will Break Your Heart & Then Put It Back Together

If you’re a BLINK who doesn’t speak Korean, you may be wondering what BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls” lyrics mean in English. The four member girl group—which consists of Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo—released their first full-length album, The Album, on Friday, October 2, and boy, is it a banger.

The Album, which comes more than a year after BLACKPINK‘s last EP, features eight tracks, including BLACKPINK‘s previous singles, “How You Like That” and “Ice Cream” (featuring Selena Gomez.) Along with The Album, BLACKPINK also released the music video for “Lovesick Girls,” which is their current comeback single. The song—which was written by the band’s frequent collaborator Teddy and Danny Chung, as well as members Jisoo and Jennie—is a heartfelt anthem about longing for love, despite knowing how much it hurts.

“We are the lovesick girls / You can’t just end this love on your own / We are the lovesick girls I’m nothing without this pain,” BLACKPINK’s members sing in the chorus, according to an English translation by Genius. “Endless night Love trapped us in a windowless room (Love) What can we say? Long for love even though it hurts every time (Love),” Jennie sings in another verse.

As for the “Lovesick Girls” music video, the video starts with each BLACKPINK member in different scenarios with their partners before their relationships eventually end in heartbreak. The video continues with each girl dealing with their heartbreak in a different way before reuniting for the song’s emotional but inspiring chorus. (Side note: Rosé deserves an Oscar for that paint scene.)

Read the full lyrics to BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls” in English below.

Intro: All

(Lovesick girls)

(Lovesick girls)

Verse 1: Jennie, All

Endless night

Love trapped us in a windowless room (Love)

What can we say?

Long for love even though it hurts every time (Love)

Verse 2: Lisa

Get hurt and break down, I

Don’t know what’s making me hold on

If I leave anyway, I’ll hate you in my pained state

We can’t end it before it’s over

It’s as if we’ve been waiting for this agony

Pre-Chorus: Jisoo & Rosé

Maybe it’s all just for a moment

What are we looking for so aimlessly

But I don’t care, I’ll do it over and over

I just need you in my life

Chorus: All

We are the lovеsick girls

You can’t just end this love on your own

We arе the lovesick girls

I’m nothing without this pain

Post-Chorus: All

But we were born to be alone

Yeah, we were born to be alone

Yeah, we were born to be alone

But why we still looking for love?

Verse 3: Lisa & Jennie

No love letters, no X and O’s

No love, never, my exes know

No diamond rings, that set in stone

To the left, better left alone

Didn’t wanna be a princess, I’m priceless

A prince not even on my list

Love is a drug that I quit

No doctor could help when I’m lovesick

Pre-Chorus: Rosé & Jisoo

Maybe it’s all just for a moment

What are we looking for so aimlessly?

Looking at you with my anxious gaze

You’re all I need, even if it hurts

Chorus: All

We are the lovesick girls

You can’t just end this love on your own

We are the lovesick girls

I’m nothing without this pain

Post-Chorus: Rosé & Jennie

But we were born to be alone

Yeah, we were born to be alone

Yeah, we were born to be alone

But why we still looking for love?

Bridge: Rosé & Jisoo

Love is slippin’ and fallin’

Love is killin’ your darlin’

That fearless thrill returns once the pain subsides

Can’t hear what you say

I’m happy with this pain

You pity me, but I pity you more for pitying me

Chorus: All

We are the lovesick girls

You can’t just end this love on your own

We are the lovesick girls

I’m nothing without this pain

Interlude: Lisa

One, two

Outro: All, Rosé, Jennie

(Lovesick girls) Everyone eventually leaves

(Lovesick girls) I’ve become numb to crying

(Lovesick girls) Hurt over and over again

(Lovesick girls)

But we’re still looking for love

