BLACKPINK’s ‘Lovesick Girls’ Lyrics Will Break Your Heart & Then Put It Back Together

If you’re a BLINK who doesn’t speak Korean, you may be wondering what BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls” lyrics mean in English. The four member girl group—which consists of Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo—released their first full-length album, The Album, on Friday, October 2, and boy, is it a banger.
The Album, which comes more than a year after BLACKPINK‘s last EP, features eight tracks, including BLACKPINK‘s previous singles, “How You Like That” and “Ice Cream” (featuring Selena Gomez.) Along with The Album, BLACKPINK also released the music video for “Lovesick Girls,” which is their current comeback single. The song—which was written by the band’s frequent collaborator Teddy and Danny Chung, as well as members Jisoo and Jennie—is a heartfelt anthem about longing for love, despite knowing how much it hurts.
“We are the lovesick girls / You can’t just end this love on your own / We are the lovesick girls I’m nothing without this pain,” BLACKPINK’s members sing in the chorus, according to an English translation by Genius. “Endless night Love trapped us in a windowless room (Love) What can we say? Long for love even though it hurts every time (Love),” Jennie sings in another verse.
As for the “Lovesick Girls” music video, the video starts with each BLACKPINK member in different scenarios with their partners before their relationships eventually end in heartbreak. The video continues with each girl dealing with their heartbreak in a different way before reuniting for the song’s emotional but inspiring chorus. (Side note: Rosé deserves an Oscar for that paint scene.)
Read the full lyrics to BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls” in English below.
Intro: All
(Lovesick girls)
(Lovesick girls)
Verse 1: Jennie, All
Endless night
Love trapped us in a windowless room (Love)
What can we say?
Long for love even though it hurts every time (Love)
Verse 2: Lisa
Get hurt and break down, I
Don’t know what’s making me hold on
If I leave anyway, I’ll hate you in my pained state
We can’t end it before it’s over
It’s as if we’ve been waiting for this agony
Pre-Chorus: Jisoo & Rosé
Maybe it’s all just for a moment
What are we looking for so aimlessly
But I don’t care, I’ll do it over and over
I just need you in my life
Chorus: All
We are the lovеsick girls
You can’t just end this love on your own
We arе the lovesick girls
I’m nothing without this pain
Post-Chorus: All
But we were born to be alone
Yeah, we were born to be alone
Yeah, we were born to be alone
But why we still looking for love?
Verse 3: Lisa & Jennie
No love letters, no X and O’s
No love, never, my exes know
No diamond rings, that set in stone
To the left, better left alone
Didn’t wanna be a princess, I’m priceless
A prince not even on my list
Love is a drug that I quit
No doctor could help when I’m lovesick
Pre-Chorus: Rosé & Jisoo
Maybe it’s all just for a moment
What are we looking for so aimlessly?
Looking at you with my anxious gaze
You’re all I need, even if it hurts
Chorus: All
We are the lovesick girls
You can’t just end this love on your own
We are the lovesick girls
I’m nothing without this pain
Post-Chorus: Rosé & Jennie
But we were born to be alone
Yeah, we were born to be alone
Yeah, we were born to be alone
But why we still looking for love?
Bridge: Rosé & Jisoo
Love is slippin’ and fallin’
Love is killin’ your darlin’
That fearless thrill returns once the pain subsides
Can’t hear what you say
I’m happy with this pain
You pity me, but I pity you more for pitying me
Chorus: All
We are the lovesick girls
You can’t just end this love on your own
We are the lovesick girls
I’m nothing without this pain
Interlude: Lisa
One, two
Outro: All, Rosé, Jennie
(Lovesick girls) Everyone eventually leaves
(Lovesick girls) I’ve become numb to crying
(Lovesick girls) Hurt over and over again
(Lovesick girls)
But we’re still looking for love
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.