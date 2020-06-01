OMG—Lisa, Rosé & Jisoo Are Releasing Solo Songs After BLACKPINK’s New Album 

Get ready, BLINKS because BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo will release solo songs after the band’s album 2020 release date. YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK’s management company, announced on Sunday, May 31, that Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo will all release solo songs after the band’s next album comes out in September.

“Hello. This is YG Entertainment. YG has recently informed the fans regarding BLACKPINK’s upcoming comeback and official album release in June and September. After monitoring many responses made by fans in and out of Korea, it seemed that many of you were curious on the solo release plans by individual members, so we decided to inform you on how they are being prepared,” YG Entertainment tweeted in a statement.

The company continued, “YG has released Jennie’s first-ever solo single SOLO back in November 2018, and has been working on Rosé’s first-ever solo track for over a year. We ask for your understanding on taking more time than expected, since we were planning to release multiple songs in an album format, rather than releasing a digital single. Rosé’s solo works have already been completed, and its release date is planned to be in September after the release of BLACKPINK’s first-ever full-length album. It is because all the members agreed that BLACKPINK’s comeback as an entire group and their first-ever full-length album release is more important than anything. Furthermore, Lisa’s amazing solo single is already prepared for release, and we are currently preparing for Jisoo’s solo single release as well.”

Jennie was first BLACKPINK member to release a solo song in November 2018 with the track “Solo.” In their statement, YG Entertainment noted that the other members will release their solo tracks in order of when they were mentioned, which means that Rosé will be next, followed by Lisa and finally Jisoo.

“The solo releases by the members will continue in sequential order, after the release of BLACKPINK’s first-ever full-length album release upcoming [sic] in September,” the statement continued. “YG is always grateful towards the fans in and out of Korea, who have shown interest and affections towards BLACKPINK until this day. We are also always monitoring your opinions which may sound trivial, but are in fact very helpful. YG will not stop the support and effort to help BLACKPINK create better music and to help them grow as admirable artists. That is because it’s the first and most important thing we should consider to repay your love and support towards BLACKPINK. Today is June 1st. Please continue to encourage and support the members of BLACKPINK, who are continuing to work hard for the final preparation process for their upcoming comeback this month. Thank you.”

As previously reported, BLACKPINK will release their first single from their upcoming album in June. A second song will be released in July or August before the album comes out in September. The LP will be BLACKPINK’s first full-length album, with YG confirming that it will consist of 10 songs. The band recently released the song “Sour Candy” from Lady Gaga’s new album, Chromatica.