BLACKPINK Is on Lady Gaga’s New Album’s Leaked Track List—Try Not to Freak Out

BP x LG is everything we need at this time. BLACKPINK is on Lady Gaga’s Chromatica leaked track list, and our ears are ready. There have been rumors of a BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga collaboration since March 2 when the “Stupid Love” singer announced the title of her upcoming sixth album, and so-called “insiders” claimed on music forums that the K-pop band and the Grammy winner collaborated on a song.

BLINKS were also convinced that a BP x LG collab was on the way after Blood Pop, Gaga’s executive producer, followed each of the members (as well as the band’s account) on Instagram. BLACKPINK is also rumored to have a Netflix documentary released in the near future, which would time nice with a new song with Gaga.

Now for the track list: A leaked track list for Chromatica went around the internet this week, which revealed the titles for the album’s 16 songs. Among them is a song titled “Kindness Punks,” which features BLACKPINK. Now, no one from Gaga’s team has confirmed or denied the leak yet, so it’s best to take the track list with a grain of salt. But if it is true…we need “Kindness Punks” STAT!

As Arianators know, BLACKPINK isn’t the only rumored artist to be on Chromatica. Ariana Grande is also rumored to collaborate with Lady Gaga, and according to the leaked track list, those rumors are true. The track list reveals that Gaga and Ari have a song called “Rain on Me” on the album. But again, until Gaga confirms the leak herself, we can’t take this track list as fact.

As for BLACKPINK, the band’s company, YG Entertainment, responded to the rumors of an LG x BP collab on March 4 (a couple days after Chromatica was released) and didn’t confirm or deny the speculation. “At the moment, it’s difficult to confirm. We plan to give fans who’ve been waiting a long time good music and happy news,” YG Entertainment said in a statement.

Guess we’ll have to wait for Chromatica‘s release on April 10 to know for sure.