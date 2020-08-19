BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Spilled the Tea on How Their Selena Gomez Collab Came to Be

SELPINK in your area! BLACKPINK’s Jisoo revealed Selena Gomez collaboration details, and next Friday can’t come soon enough. In an interview with Marie Claire Korea, Jisoo revealed details about the K-pop girl group’s upcoming collaboration with Gomez and what her first impression of the “Fetish” singer was. (Spoiler alert: It was love at first sight.)

“We weren’t able to meet in person. We each adjusted our schedules and communicated numerous times to finish the project,” Jisoo said. “I thought she was such a refreshing and cool person after seeing her share her opinions in an easygoing manner even though she’s a global star.”

After weeks of cryptic posts, BLACKPINK confirmed that Gomez will be featured on their upcoming single, which will be released on Friday, August 2018. (There were also theories at the time that Ariana Grande was the featured artist.) The song is the second single from BLACKPINK’s first full-length album, The Album, which will debut on October 2. The band’s collaboration with Gomez follows their first single from their new era, “How You Like That,” in June. In August, Gomez also confirmed her collaboration with BLACKPINK in an Instagram post gushing over the band.

“So SO excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28th!”she captioned an Instagram post tagging the band’s four members: Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rosé.

In May, BLACKPINK’s management company, YG Entertainment, confirmed the band’s upcoming album and revealed that three of BLACKPINK’s members, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé, also have solo tracks in the works that will be released after the album’s debut in October. The solo tracks follow Jennie’s “Solo,” which reached number one on the Gaon Chart, in 2018.

“YG has recently informed the fans regarding BLACKPINK’s upcoming comeback and official album release in June and September. After monitoring many responses made by fans in and out of Korea, it seemed that many of you were curious on the solo release plans by individual members, so we decided to inform you on how they are being prepared,” YG Entertainment said in a statement in June. “YG has released Jennie’s first-ever solo single SOLO back in November 2018, and has been working on Rosé’s first-ever solo track for over a year. We ask for your understanding on taking more time than expected, since we were planning to release multiple songs in an album format, rather than releasing a digital single. Rosé’s solo works have already been completed, and its release date is planned to be in September after the release of BLACKPINK’s first-ever full-length album. It is because all the members agreed that BLACKPINK’s comeback as an entire group and their first-ever full-length album release is more important than anything. Furthermore, Lisa’s amazing solo single is already prepared for release, and we are currently preparing for Jisoo’s solo single release as well.”

The statement continued, “The solo releases by the members will continue in sequential order, after the release of BLACKPINK’s first-ever full-length album release upcoming [sic] in September. YG is always grateful towards the fans in and out of Korea, who have shown interest and affections towards BLACKPINK until this day. We are also always monitoring your opinions which may sound trivial, but are in fact very helpful. YG will not stop the support and effort to help BLACKPINK create better music and to help them grow as admirable artists. That is because it’s the first and most important thing we should consider to repay your love and support towards BLACKPINK. Today is June 1st. Please continue to encourage and support the members of BLACKPINK, who are continuing to work hard for the final preparation process for their upcoming comeback this month. Thank you.”