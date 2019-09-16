BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Was Spotted At Burberry’s London Show & Blinks Will Never Recover

NYFW might be over, but things are just getting started in London. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Burberry’s LFW show photos prove she literally looked like human Burberry. Though BLACKPINK is in the midst of a frenzy of activities and shows–after she was invited to Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2020 runway show in London–Jisoo made sure that she was in attendance.

As soon as she touched down in London Town–Jisoo went to Burberry’s London flagship and posed in front of the store declaring, “I’m here!” She looked stunning and chic wearing beige trousers, a matching blazer (tres’ Burberry) and a bold red lip. She also had a gorgeous color block handbag on her arm.

Though Jisoo was clearly int he audience of the show–she posted on her Instagram stories about ut–Blinks were upset that Burberry did not post videos or photos of the vocalist on their Instagram account. Currently comments like, “The level of clownery we all are in 🤡 stayed up just to see KIM JISOO and we got nothing.” are all over the fashion brands Instagram page. Other comments like, “WHERE IS JISOO?” and “jisoo???????”

Trust us, she was there.

After the show, Jisoo possed in a stunning checkered suit at the Troubadour White City Theatre.

Up next, Jisoo is headed back to Korea to begin preparing for BLACKPINK Private Stage: Chapter 1. So far, BLACKPINK’s management company’s YG Entertainment has been super secretive about the exclusive fan event, but Blinks are convinced that there will be more events like it in the future since this is called Chapter 1.

The event will be held at The Olympic Hall in Seoul which only seats 2,300–so it will be super intimate. Also, Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose will also be doing some individual performance.

Now, if we can just get that Ariana Grande collab happening, everything would be amazing.