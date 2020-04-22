There’s a Wild Rumor That BLACKPINK’s Jennie Is Pregnant & BLINKs Are Over It

Most BLINKs have plenty of theories as to why YG Entertainment keeps delaying BLACKPINK’s comeback, but honestly, this one really ain’t it. Someone thought it’d be a bright idea to post BLACKPINK’s Jennie pregnancy rumor to Facebook, suggesting that the 24-year-old’s “secret” pregnancy is the reason why things keep getting pushed back for the group. As you can imagine, the post sparked immediate confusion and outrage from BLINKs, who rushed to defend their idol from the baseless gossip.

It all started when a Facebook user, Gusion Wansue, posted “evidence” of Jennie Kim’s supposed pregnancy to the social media platform. “Jennie is pregnant. Yep, you read it right. YG is doing their best to hide all [this] information from us. Because they already saw the blinks reactions from the EXO-KAI dating issue,” the user wrote, referencing the BLACKPINK member’s rumored ex. “They are worried that blinks will hate Jennie and her ‘ex-boyfriend Kai’ more and more. So, they decided to keep it as a secret.”

While hidden celebrity pregnancies aren’t unheard of (hello, Kylie Jenner), fans were particularly frustrated by this recent rumor surrounding their idol Jennie. For the most part, BLINKs were convinced that the post was just another instance of defamation against the star. Wansue suggested he was on BLINKs side, writing, “No one would forget what happened here, unless you are not a BLINK like me.” Yet many began to call his bluff.

“Please report the account of Gusion Wansue. He’s been spreading false info regarding BLACKPINK. Blinks we need your help, please. He keeps saying Jennie is pregnant,” one fan wrote. Another added, “JENNIE KIM is not pregnant. Please stop spreading false rumors.”

Others pointed out that Jennie and BLACKPINK have been involved in plenty of recent photoshoots, where there appears to be no evidence of a baby bump. In his post, Wansue did suggest that there are original “proofs” of photos that have since been edited. But until we have the receipts, we’re not going to believe that.