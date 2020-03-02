BLINKs, Take Notes—BLACKPINK’s Jennie Revealed the Best Fan Gift She’s Ever Received

BLACKPINK was just profiled for VOGUE Korea’s March 2020 issue, which means that BLINKs are about to learn even more about their favorite girl crew. But perhaps our favorite revelation was learning about BLACKPINK Jennie’s best fan gift yet. If you’re a longtime follower of the 24-year-old pop starlet’s social media accounts, chances are you already have an idea of what this gift might be. It has to do with her dogs!

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has two fur babies by the name of Kai and Kuma—a cocker spaniel and pomeranian, respectively. The cute dogs are commonly pictured in photos alongside the South Korean star, decked out in the finest puppy costumes and luxury doggie goods. So it should come as no surprise that, when Jennie was asked what was the “most unique gift ever gotten from a BLINK,” her answer came back around to Kai and Kuma.

“My favorite is… One of our fans made realistic figures of Kai and Kuma out of felt,” she said. The star even revealed that she never lets the gift out of sight: “Those are always in my bag,” she shared.

So there’s the not-so-secret secret, BLINKs—the key to Jennie Kim’s heart is Kai and Kuma. “I hug my dogs so they can’t go anywhere,” she added. “They’re warm so they help me sleep.”

But don’t let that fact deter you from getting the star other heartfelt gifts. According to Jennie’s interview, she said that there are plenty of other presents from BLINKs that have meant a great deal to her (but like any dog lover, anything having to do with her pets is extra-special). She also stressed that, for her, meeting her fans around the world is always enough of a special moment for her.

For BLINKs thinking of how to one-up her favorite gift, however, Jennie did reveal some other interests—like having purchased a Pilates membership and loving the movie Notting Hill. Maybe a Hugh Grant plushie is in order?