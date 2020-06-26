BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That’ Lyrics Are All About How Karma’s a Bitch 

Scroll To See More Images
BLACKPINK is back. The four-member girl group released their new single, “How You Like That,” on Friday, June 26, and we’re full-on stanning. But what do BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” lyrics mean in English? Well, the song is all about the satisfaction of karma.
BLACKPINK debuted with YG Entertainment in 2016 with their single, “Boombayah.” Since then the four members—Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé—have become one of the most well-known bands in K-pop—not to mention the world. They’ve collaborated with artists like Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga (side note, “Sour Candy” is still a bop), and in 2019, the band became the first K-pop act to perform at Coachella.
“How You Like That” marks BLACKPINK’s long-awaited return to music after their April 2019 EP, Kill This Love. And the song is only the beginning for BLACKPINK’s new era. The band plans to release their first full-length album in September 2020, along with another single in July or August. Following the album, which will consist of 10 tracks, three of BLACKPINK’s members—Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo—will also release solo tracks. The band’s fourth member, Jennie, released her first solo song, “Solo,” in 2018.
As for the lyrics of “How you Like That,” well, the song fits into BLACKPINK’s well-known style of empowerment and badassery. The lyrics start with the members singing and rapping about how they’ve hit “rock bottom” before they let go of the toxic person who made their life so miserable. That’s when the members ask the other person “how you like that” now that they’re no longer under their control. The track goes on to reference “karma” and taking what’s theirs.
Read the full lyrics of BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” in English below.
Intro: Lisa
BLACKPINK in your area
Verse 1: Jennie & Jisoo
I crumbled before your eyes
Hit rock bottom and sunk deeper
I’m going to grab the last bit of hope
Even if I reach out with both my hands
Pre-Chorus: Rosé
Again in such dark place
Light up the sky
When looking into your eyes
I’ll kiss you goodbye
Laugh at me while you still can
Because it’s now your turn, one, two, three
Chorus: Jennie & Jisoo
Ha-how you like that?
You gon’ like that, that-that-that-that, that, that, that, that
How you like that? (Bada bing, bada boom, boom, boom)
You gon’ like that, that-that-that-that, that, that, that, that
Post-Chorus: Lisa & All
Now look at you now look at me (Ooh)
Look at you now look at me (Ooh)
Look at you now look at me (Ooh)
How you like that?
Now look at you now look at me (Ooh)
Look at you now look at me (Ooh)
Look at you now look at me (Ooh)
How you like that?
Verse 2: Lisa
Your girl needs it all and that’s a hundred
10 out of 10 I want what’s mine
Karma come and get some
I feel bad but there’s nothing I can do
What’s up, I’m right back
Trigger the cock back
Plain Jane get hijacked
Don’t like me?
Then tell me how you like that, like that
Pre-Chorus: Rosé & Jisoo
In such a darker place
Shine like the stars
With that smile on my face
I’ll kiss you goodbye
Laugh at me while you still can
Because it’s now your turn, one, two, three
Chorus: Rosé, Jennie & Jisoo
Ha-how you like that?
You gon’ like that, that-that-that-that, that, that, that, that
How you like that? (Bada bing, bada boom, boom, boom)
You gon’ like that, that-that-that-that, that, that, that, that
Post-Chorus: Jennie
Now look at you now look at me (Ooh)
Look at you now look at me (Ooh)
Look at you now look at me (Ooh)
How you like that?
Now look at you now look at me (Ooh)
Look at you now look at me (Ooh)
Look at you now look at me (Ooh)
How you like that
Bridge: Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie & All
The day I went down with my wings lost
Those dark days when I was trapped
You should have ended me when you still have a chance
Look up in the sky
It’s a bird it’s a plane
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Bring out your boss bitch
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
BLACKPINK!
Outro: All, Rosé & Jennie
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu
How you like that?
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu
You gon’ like that?
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu
How you like that?
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu