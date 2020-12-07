The Best BLACKPINK Gifts That BLINKs Will Want in Their Area—& Stockings

‘Tis the season for BLACKPINK gifts. It’s no secret that BLACKPINK is one of the most well-known girl groups in the world. (Look at their recent Netflix documentary, Light Up their Sky, or their bestselling album, The Album, for further evidence.) Given the year BLACKPINK has had, it makes sense that BLINKs everywhere (and their loved ones) are in search of the best BLACKPINK gifts and merchandise to celebrate Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo.

BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 with their first singles, “Boombayah” and “Whistle,” from their debut EP, Square One. Since then, the four-member K-pop girl group have become household names, with tens of millions of fans across the world, including celebrities like Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez and Cardi B, who have all collaborated with BLACKPINK.

“It’s very surprising to us,” Jennie told the Grammys about BLACKPINK’s success in September 2020. “Every day we try to acknowledge how grateful we are, but more than the pressure, we are ready to give them back as much as they [their fans, BLINKs] gave us. It just gives us more motivation to go further than we ever dreamed of.”

With BLINKs all over the world, it’s likely you know one (or a hundred) who would love to own some BLACKPINK-themed merch. Ahead are the best BLACKPINK gifts for this holiday season.

BLACKPINK released their first full-length album, titled The Album, in October 2020. The album features eight songs, including duets with Cardi B and Selena Gomez, as well as the band’s chart-topping singles, “Lovesick Girls” and “How You Like That.” Along the physical CD, this boxset comes with a hardcover, 96-page photo book, as well as unique postcards, photo cards and stickers, which make it the ultimate collectible.

Wear BLACKPINK’s four members, Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo, with this black and pink sweatshirt.

Social distance with this simple BLACKPINK face mask in what other colors than black and pink.

Remind everyone around you that BLACKPINK is in their area with this sweatshirt emblazoned with the group’s signature catch phrase. The sweatshirt also comes in black.

All BLINKs will recognize this gift. The group’s signature heart-shaped lightstick (all K-pop groups have their own lightstick designs) is used during concerts or at home let the girl group know how much BLINKs love them.

Decorate your tree with these sleek BLACKPINK ornament set that comes with one to four ornaments of various colors.

Snazz up your keyboard with these BLACKPINK-themed keyboard caps. The caps change buttons to “Kill This Love,” “Black” and “Pink,” as well as mark letters and numbers with Korean characters.

BLINKs will love this assorted BLACKPINK sticker set that comes with stickers of all members or just your bias.

This vintage-inspired BLACKPINK T-shirt takes band merch to a whole new level.

This futuristic and dreamy BLACKPINK T-shirt is an Etsy bestseller.

