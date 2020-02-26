The Real Reason We Don’t Know Anything About BLACKPINK’s Dating History

Scroll To See More Images

BLACKPINK is one of the most famous bands in the world, but there’s a reason we don’t know much about their romantic lives. The lack of information around BLACKPINK’s dating history is because of YG Entertainment’s “dating ban,” which prohibits some YG Entertainment artists, such as BLACKPINK, from having romantic relationships while in the band. BLACKPINK confirmed this in an interview on JYP’s Party People in 2017, where the band also revealed that they cannot smoke, drink, go to clubs or get tattoos or plastic surgery. Though Jennie did note that there’s an exception to the ban, which is that any rule can be broken as long as YG Entertainment’s former CEO Yang Hyun-Suk gives his permission.

This exception was evident when the members told the hosts of Party People that they went to a club and drank for the first time since their debut when they visited Park Jin Young on a club-like set. (Though it wasn’t a real club, the members were still very excited.) “We broke two taboos today, drinking and clubbing. It’s a historic day,” Jennie said at the time, while Lisa added, “It’s my first time at a club.”

That said, we understand why BLACKPINK has put their romantic lives on the back burner for the past few years. As one of the most famous acts in K-pop right now, it makes sense that BLACKPINK is more focused on their career. Though that hasn’t stopped the many, many dating rumors about them over the years. Find out everything Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé has said about their relationships and breakups ahead.

Jennie

Jennie is the only member of BLACKPINK to have a confirmed relationship while in the band. The rapper and singer dated EXO’s Kai from October 2018 to January 2019. SM Entertainment, EXO’s management company, confirmed the couple’s relationship in December 2018 after the two were photographed on a date together. (Fans started to speculate about their relationship in October 2018 after Kai and Jennie both posted romantic photos in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris around the same time.) However, by January 2019, the romance was over. SM Entertainment confirmed toward the end of the month that the two were no long dating. “It is true that Kai and Jennie have recently parted ways,” the company said in a statement. As for why they broke up, a source told Naver at the time that the two split because of their schedules. The insider claimed that Kai and Jennie wanted to focus on their careers but they ended their relationship as friends.

In 2017, there was also a rumor that Jennie was dating producer Teddy Park of 1TYM, who worked on BLACKPINK songs like “Boombayah,” “As If It’s Your Last,” “Playing With Fire” and “Whistle.” YG Entertainment, however, shut down the rumors at the time in a statement that read, “This is the first time we’ve heard about Teddy and Jennie’s dating rumor. The rumor about Teddy and Jennie’s dating rumor are not true. We’ll be taking legal actions against groundless rumors.”

There were also rumors in 2019 that Harry and Jennie had a romance after they followed each other on Instagram and Harry attended BLACKPINK’s concert in Los Angeles. Those rumors have since fizzled out, and fans have claimed that Harry and BLACKPINK are simply friends. In her early days, there were also rumors between Jennie and BIGBANG’s Taeyang after he posted a photo of her on Instagram. YG Entertainment later denied the rumors and claimed that it was created by a hater of the company, who spread false information, according to Channel Korea. “Since the first day I entered YG Entertainment, Yang Hyun Suk sajangnim told me to always be careful of boys,” Jennie said in 2016.

Lisa

As the youngest member of BLACKPINK, Lisa has been shipped with BTS’ Jungkook, who is also the maknae of the band. However, the relationship has never gone beyond the imagination of fans. In a 2018 interview with Airrang Radio, Lisa surprised her members when she revealed that she prefers older men, which makes sense considering that she’s the youngest member of BLACKPINK. Other than that, there hasn’t been much information about Lisa’s dating life, which is likely because of YG Entertainment’s strict rules around its artists dating.

Rosé

On a past episode of Weekly Idol, Rosé revealed that her dream man is someone nice, polite and can sing well. Lisa reaffirmed Rosé’s type on an episode of JYP’s Party People, where she also revealed that her bandmate likes men who can play the guitar. Though not much is known about Rosé’s dating life, many fans believe that she’s single because of YG Entertainment’s dating rules. In a 2017 interview with Radio Star, Rosie explained that YG Entertainment is strict, though their rules are flexible if artists discuss them with executives. “I wasn’t allowed to get a driver’s license. However, exceptions can be made if you discuss it with the company. The restrictions are just there to tell you not to do any of those things secretly,” she said at the time.

Jisoo

In a 2016 interview, Jisoo explained how strict YG Entertainment and Yang Hyun-Suk were about dating. “The first time I met Yang-Hyun Suk, he asked me, ‘Do you happen to have a boyfriend right now?’ At the time, I was wearing a ring, and he even asked what that ring was,” she said. “I didn’t have a boyfriend, and It was just a ring.” Jisoo even explained that YG schedules its trainees to eat at different times so male and female trainees don’t spend too much time together. “Even the eating times of trainees are different. At YG’s cafeteria, if the boys eat at 6 o’clock, the girls will eat at 7 o’clock,” she said on 2017 episode of Radio Star.

As for her own romantic life, Jisoo has said that she’s never had a boyfriend or been in a relationship before, which is why there are no rumors about her dating anyone.