These Hints Might Prove BLACKPINK Is Releasing New Music Soon—Get Ready, Blinks

Blinks, the wait is almost up. At least it seems so—BLACKPINK’s 2020 comeback song clues keep cropping up, with anonymous sources dropping in hints about the Korean group’s latest project. But a recent clue seems more promising than ever: Soompi.com claims that “a global music distribution representative” has new details about the girl group, who are “secretly preparing a major project of the largest scale to date.” Woah.

Of course, BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment responded to the rumors with a tight-lipped comment. “It is difficult to confirm at this point,” they stated, according to Soompi.com. YG Entertainment did, however, add that the girls are planning to make up for the long wait. “They will repay with good music and positive news as fans have waited for a long time,” they said.

They also added, “We would be thankful if [fans] wait for official announcements made in the future. We ask for your understanding.” If that seems like an admission that new music is on the way, then you’re thinking like us. Why debunk unofficial announcements, unless they contained a grain of truth?

After all, Blinks have been hearing whispers of a BLACKPINK comeback since last year. In Nov. 2019, outlet News1 claimed that BLACKPINK was already recording new music. And even better—they reported that the project is set to be released in “early 2020,” according to Soompi.com.

Well, we’re here folks. It’s early 2020, and YG Entertainment seems to stand by their earlier comments at the time: “The exact date has not been decided yet,” they said. They did, however, concede that “the aim is to make a comeback early next year,” and added, “The BLACKPINK members are currently recording several new songs for their new album.”

It’s all pointing to a piece of new music soon, lest we allow “early 2020” to blow over without hearing from Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé at all. It’s crazy to think the South Korean girl group made their debut already four years ago in Aug. 2016. All these years later, Blinks are still eagerly awaiting more.