It’s Time, BLINKS—BLACKPINK’s Comeback Is Sooner Than You Think 

Get out those lightsticks, BLINKs. Because BLACKPINK’s comeback 2020 date is a month away. JYP Entertainment, BLACKPINK’s management company, told STARNEWS on Monday, May 4, that Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé are set to release their next single—drumroll, please—in June. As noted in their statement, YG Entertainment hasn’t finalized an exact date for BLACKPINK’s comeback yet, but new music from the girl group could come as early as June 1.

“BLACKPINK is scheduled to make a June comeback. Once the exact date has been finalized, we will officially share the news with fans first. Thank you,” YG Entertainment said in a statement to STARNEWS.

The site also reported that has finished filming their new album and are set to film their music video in May. (How that will work due to the global health crisis, we’re not sure, but we expect the BLACKPINK ladies to be creative.) STARNEWS also wrote that the band’s comeback is expected in early to mid-June, so we’re about a month away from new BLACKPINK music.

It’s been more than a year since BLACKPINK’s most recent album, Kill This Love, which was released in April 2019. The five-track EP included fan-favorite songs like “Don’t Know What to Do” and a remix of “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du.”

While fans have been patiently awaiting a comeback, it’s not too surprising that BLACKPINK has music in the works. One of the members, Jennie, has been teasing a comeback for the past few months with photos of her in a recording studio. BLACKPINK also has a song, “Sour Candy,” on Lady Gaga’s sixth album, Chromatica, which is set to be released in the coming months. The album was supposed to drop in April, but due to the current health crisis, Gaga pushed it to an indefinite date.

BLACKPINK’s comeback in June is just what we need in these dark times.

