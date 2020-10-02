BLACKPINK & Cardi B’s ‘Bet You Wanna’ Lyrics Highlight the Power of Their Rap Line

BARDIPINK in your area! BLACKPINK and Cardi B’s “Bet You Wanna” lyrics in English prove the power of the band’s rap line. The four-member girl group—which consists of Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo—released their first full-length album, titled The Album, on Friday, October 2.

The Album, which comes more than a year after BLACKPINK‘s last EP, Kill This Love, in April 2019, features eight tracks, including singles “How You Like That,” “Ice Cream” (featuring Selena Gomez” and the band’s current’s comeback, “Lovesick Girls,” which was co-written by Jennie and Jisoo. The Album also features a track with Cardi B titled “Bet You Wanna,” which exudes confidence. In the song, Cardi and BLACKPINK sing about how they know their worth and are in full control of what happens to them. As BLINKs know, BLACKPINK’s rappers, Jennie and Lisa, gave Cardi a run for her money with their killer raps. “You wanna touch, wanna touch? / Of course you wanna / You wanna run with my love, I know you wanna,” Jennie sings in one of her verses.

In another part, Cardi raps, “Cardi a good catch but you gotta chase me/ Grab my waistline, but don’t ever waste me/ Turn on “Please Me” but don’t ever play me/ One of a kind, you can’t replace me.”

In a tweet after the release of “Bet You Wanna,” Cardi revealed that she struggled to keep her verse “PG.” “Ok my last tweet of the night …It really hard for me to do a verse with no curse words and PG😩😂..I really wanted to say “ I bet if you get me WET I’ll still be on fire 😩😂😂I’ll be reposting tomorrow the whole day …make sure ya stream “BET YOU WANNA,'” She tweeted about the verse she wanted to include in “Bet You Wanna.”

Read the full lyrics of BLACKPINK and Cardi B’s “Bet You Wanna” below.

Intro: Cardi B

Tell me where you wanna go

I’ll meet you with my bags at the door

Ah I’m gon’ make you go blind

Every time I walk my hips they don’t lie

Take me to your paradise

‘Cause I don’t wanna wait anymore

Ah I’ll say it one more time

Every time I walk my hips they don’t lie

Refrain: Jennie

You wanna touch, wanna touch? Of course you wanna

You wanna run with my love, I know you wanna

From the club to the tub, you said you wanna

Give me an all night hug, I bet you wanna

Pre-Chorus: Rosé

I bet you wanna, I bet you wanna

I bet you-I bet you-I bet you wanna

I bet you wanna, I bet you wanna

Chorus: Jennie, Jisoo

Something ’bout me’s taking you higher (Hey, hey)

And you ain’t evеr gonna come down (You ain’t ever, you ain’t еver)

I’m lighting your fire (Hot, hot)

And it ain’t ever gonna go out (It ain’t ever, it ain’t ever)

Verse 2: Cardi B

Cardi

Take the car keys, drive me crazy (Vroom)

Cardi a good catch but you gotta chase me (Ha)

Grab my waistline, but don’t ever waste me (Mm)

Turn on “Please Me” but don’t ever play me (No)

One of a kind, you can’t replace me (Yes)

Time to shine, I bust down the A.P. (Bing)

The stakes is higher (Hey)

Let’s do what we both desire (Hey)

On God, like I’m in the choir (Woo)

I bet you if you make me sweat, I’ll still be on fire

Refrain: Rosé

You wanna touch, wanna touch? Of course you wanna

You wanna run with my love, I know you wanna

From the club to the tub, you said you wanna

Give me an all night hug, I bet you wanna

Pre-Chorus: Jennie

I bet you wanna, I bet you wanna

I bet you-I bet you-I bet you wanna

I bet you wanna, I bet you wanna

Chorus: Rosé, Jisoo

Something ’bout me’s taking you higher (Hey, hey)

And you ain’t ever gonna come down (You ain’t ever, you ain’t ever)

I’m lighting your fire (Hot, hot)

And it ain’t ever gonna go out (It ain’t ever, it ain’t ever)

Bridge: Jennie, Lisa

If you want me (Me), bet a bit higher

Wanna look down (Down), up in the sky

(Higher, higher, higher, higher, higher)

Boy, better pick it up so damn high

Lookin’ so thick (Thick), make him desire

I’m a whole bit (Bit), keep you up higher

(Higher, higher, higher, higher, higher)

Chorus: Jennie & Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo

Something ’bout me’s taking you higher (Hey, hey)

And you ain’t ever gonna come down (You ain’t ever, you ain’t ever)

I’m lighting your fire (Fire)

And it ain’t ever gonna go out (It ain’t ever, it ain’t ever)

Something ’bout me’s taking you higher (Oh)

And you ain’t ever gonna come down (You ain’t ever, you ain’t ever)

Outro: Cardi B

Bet you wanna love this, ah