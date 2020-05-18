BLACKPINK’s Management Spilled the Tea on Their New Album & We Can’t Wait

BP 2020 is coming. BLACKPINK’s management company, YG Entertainment, confirmed that the girl group’s new album is complete and will be ready for our ears very soon. So what do we know about BLACKPINK’s album 2020 release date, tracklist and news? Well, YG Entertainment spilled the tea on a lot of details about Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé’s upcoming music, and we can’t wait.

When’s the Release Date?

YG Entertainment confirmed in a statement to Soompi in May 2020 that BLACKPINK’s new album will be released in September 2020. The band will also release two new singles before the album’s release: one in June and the other in July or August. YG also described the comeback as a “three-step, multi-phased release.”

“BLACKPINK’s first new song, which will be released in mid-June, is a pre-release title track. The BLACKPINK members are currently preparing to film the music video for the song, and they are picking up the pace of their final preparations, including practicing their new choreography,” YG Entertainment said in a statement in May 2020. “The second new song, which is a special kind of a new song, is scheduled for a release in July or August. As it’s a first studio album that [BLACKPINK] has been preparing for a long time, we hope to create more opportunities for the group to greet fans through performances and other content than in any year before through a three-step, multi-phased release.”

What’s the Tracklist?

A tracklist for BLACKPINK’s new album hasn’t been announced, but YG Entertainment confirmed in May 2020 that the LP will consist of 10 tracks, which the band has already recorded. “As it’s a first studio album that [BLACKPINK] has been preparing for a long time, we hope to create more opportunities for the group to greet fans through performances and other content than in any year before through a three-step, multi-phased release,” YG Entertainment said in a statement.

What’s the Cover?

An album cover for BLACKPINK’s new album also hasn’t been revealed. Their most recent EP, Kill This Love, which was released in April 2019, featured a pink shield-like symbol.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.