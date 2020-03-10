This ‘Black Widow’ Trailer Just Hinted at a Major Character Death & Fans Are Freaking Out

Attention, Marvel stans: There’s a new trailer out for Black Widow, and with that, comes this frustrating potential Black Widow spoiler about Yelena’s death. I know. As if all the losses from Avengers: Endgame weren’t already enough!

Fans of the MCU have picked up on clues about this ever since Avengers: Endgame dropped extra footage and hints in 2019—but the brand new (and final) trailer for 2020’s Black Widow, released on March 9, finally seemed to confirm some of their suspicions. It seems as though the new Black Widow—a.k.a. Yelena, played by Little Women actress Florence Pugh—might have sacrificed her own life to save the other Black Widow we all already know and love: Natasha Romanoff, played by the inimitable Scarlett Johansson.

Moments from the trailer are just all too familiar for fans of Endgame. In a flashback scene, Natalia seems to echo an eerie comment she shares in the future. “At some point, we all have to choose,” she says to Yelena.

Yelena, meanwhile, isn’t looking too hot—both she and Natasha look battered, as though they’ve just barely made it out of a fight. Natasha does her best to console her, holding her sister’s head in her hands. It’s an emotional moment, for sure. But it takes on even more resonance the moment the sisters press their foreheads together.

This forehead moment is significant because it happens in Endgame, too. Now, if you haven’t watched Endgame by now, well, 1) get on it, and 2) shield your eyes from this next old spoiler.

We already know that Natasha is dead after sacrificing herself to obtain the Soul Stone before Thanos could in 2019’s Endgame. As fans will remember, the scene where it happens is heartwrenching—our Black Widow argues with Hawkeye (played by Jeremy Renner) over which one will choose to die. The partners share a bittersweet moment where they press their foreheads together—just like Natasha does with Yelena in 2020’s Black Widow. But in Endgame, before Hawkeye can convince her otherwise, Natasha throws herself off a cliff in a bid to save all of the Avengers (and unfortunately, we all know how that one turned out).

Already, fans are reading into the mirror image. Will Yelena die in Black Widow after sacrificing herself to save her sister? It’s still too early to tell—but we’re hoping to see Florence Pugh stick around the MCU for a little longer.