27 Black Wedding Rings Perfect for October Brides

Engagement rings were once somewhat formulaic. They featured a generally large diamond on a gold or silver band, and they ran the groom-to-be a whopping three months’ salary. These days, though, we’ve broken tradition—embracing all kinds of cuts, colors and costs.

This shift has meant an increase in budget-friendly, minimalist jewelry; a rise in alternative, Art Deco–inspired pieces; and perhaps most notably, a widespread acceptance of black wedding rings.

Though white diamonds are timeless, black diamonds convey a kind of edgy sophistication that no other stone can touch. Sapphires, rubies, emeralds and pearls have their own appeal, but black is, well, black. It goes with everything, it doesn’t automatically dress up or down a look, and it immediately communicates a daring sartorial spirit.

Wearing a black wedding ring makes you the kind of person who wears a black wedding ring. You’re bold, disruptive—not afraid to part from convention when it suits you. You make your own traditions, and you’re practical enough to recognize that a black diamond will probably pair better with your impeccable wardrobe than a white one.

Black wedding rings turn heads—practically demanding respect from anyone who sees them.

Ahead, you’ll find 27 black wedding rings so stunning you might just feel tempted to cheat on your classic white diamond. It doesn’t matter whether you’re shopping for yourself, your future self or the version of yourself that’d actually dare to wear a black wedding ring—you’re sure to find at least one piece you love in our roundup.