The Autumn Essential Your Favorite Celebrities Can’t Get Enough of

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images.

It’s not technically fall yet—the Autumnal Equinox doesn’t come for another two days—but your favorite celebrities are already donning their most autumnal duds. Case in point: Just yesterday, Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley all stepped out wearing the same damn thing—a black turtleneck.

Hadid’s was more of a sweater; Gerber’s was more of a sweatshirt; and Huntington-Whiteley’s was more of a shirt shirt. But all three pieces were some shade of charcoal-black, and all three of them had long sleeves and a high neck.

This mini-trend is a complete about-face from the late-summer fashion we’ve seen thus far. New York Fashion Week (NYFW) street style was all about mismatched prints, bright colors and embellished accessories—three of summer’s favorite fads.

And celebs—most notably, the Kardashians—have continued wearing all-neon-everything (a palette that feels distinctly summer, and distinctly not fall) every weekend it’s been warm, leaving September feeling like a cooler version of July.

Late-summer style has felt more like a rebellion against autumnal fashion than a slow-and-steady transition into it. Which is why it’s genuinely shocking to see Hadid, Gerber and Huntington-Whiteley hop aboard the fall fashion train in the same exact way on the same exact day.

If you want to spend the next 48 hours clinging to the best of summer style, we don’t blame you. This season’s been full of maximalism, retro revivals and other fun trends. But if you’re down to prepare your wardrobe for the cold weather that—whether we like it or not—is definitely impending, flip through the below slideshow for 11 ways to steal Hadid’s, Gerber’s and Huntington-Whiteley’s looks.

Autumn Cashmere Rib Turtleneck

Who can resist a comfy AF ribbed sweater? Spoiler alert: Not us.

Autumn Cashmere rib turtleneck, $297 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
Veronica Beard Merino Wool Sweater

Ruffled sleeves and sparkly wool.

Veronica Beard merino wool sweater, $295 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
Le Kasha Lisbon Cashmere Turtleneck

If you think this chunky knit looks cool from the front, just wait until you see the slit on the side.

Le Kasha Lisbon cashmere turtleneck, $820 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
ASOS Design Turtleneck

A timeless classic—and it's affordable.

ASOS Design turtleneck, $19 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
Autumn Cashmere Ring Sleeve Turtleneck

Embellished in the most badass of ways.

Autumn Cashmere ring sleeve turtleneck, $319 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
Alix Sylvan Bodysuit

Why not go velvet?

Alix Sylvan bodysuit, $285 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
BB Dakota Say Anything Sweater

In case you wanted a short boxy knit, rather than a long one.

BB Dakota Say Anything sweater, $85 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
Out from Under Marci Turtleneck Sweater

Cropped turtlenecks are on the menu, too.

Out from Under Marci turtleneck sweater, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Cinq a Sept Eliana Sweater

Ain't nothing wrong with a little transparency.

Cinq a Sept Eliana sweater, $265 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
525 America Bell Sleeve Pullover

The closest to Kaia's look you're getting—bell sleeves, a mock neck and a super-flowy silhouette.

525 America bell sleeve pullover, $85 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
ATM Rib Turtleneck

The easiest way to incorporate a black turtleneck into your wardrobe.

ATM rib turtleneck, $165 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.

