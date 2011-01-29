Black Swan Visual Tricks Revealed (VIDEO)

I typically balk at visual effects. In fact, the moment I notice them, I check out and stop taking a flick seriously. I mean, The Lovely Bones anyone?

However, Black Swan swept me up and while I knew there was some CGI here and there, I didn’t mind so much (maybe because I spent most of the time fearing that Barbara Hershey would appear on screen). And it’s also because I didn’t notice 90% of them.

Take a look at this behind-the-scenes featurette to see just how much sleight-of-hand was needed to keep you spellbound.