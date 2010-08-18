‘Black Swan’ Trailer Released! Natalie Portman And Mila Kunis Kiss, Wear Rodarte

We are admittedly not scary movie people the preview for that new film about exorcism gives us nightmares so obviously we’ll be skipping all the full head spinning fun once it hits theaters. But the Darren Aronofsky directed Black Swan, headlined by the we-don’t-know-who’s-more-gorgeous duo of Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis may have us breaking our no-seeing-movies-that-will-freak-us-out rule.

From what we can tell from the trailer, Black Swan is part thriller, part art film, with possible hints of Center Stage and Single White Female intertwined. With 40 floaty and ethereal Rodarte designed costumes and a girl-on-girl kiss that pairs two perfectly petite raven haired beauties, we doubt the movie will have any trouble generating buzz.

What it really comes down to is that we’re suckers for beautiful imagery, and though the trailer might leave our hearts thumping, Black Swan looks to be worth the watch when it debuts in theaters December 1.

Something tells us it’ll leave us with visions of skillfully applied black eye makeup and high fashion feather pieces pirouetting in our minds.