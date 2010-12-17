Black Swan Fashion: Our Shopping For Inspiration

Undoubtedly, the whirling, heart pounding, Natalie-Portman’s-quickened-breath-in-your-ear climax scenes of Black Swan is the stuff of dreams, fashion and otherwise. From the intricate, elaborate, hang-them-in-a-gallery-somewhere tutus designed by Rodarte to the dazzling eye makeup that transformed Natalie Portman from pixie ingenue to wicked Swan Queen, it’s hard not to fixate on the high drama.



But the style moments of Black Swan that resonated with my minimal sensibility most were those ballet-dancer-off-duty looks that Natalie as Nina rocked with her teeny tiny little dancer bod. From cashmere leg warmers to slim shrugs, leggings and little skirts, in a restrained palette of black, grey and blush, I’m thinking I might just want to start looking like I just left the dance studio. How about you?



1. Arden B grey leggings, $18, at Arden B.

2. Topshop ruffle chiffon skirt, $110, at Topshop

3. NFP Sleeve shrug, $240, at Farfetch

4. Lanvin ballet flat, $565, at Kirna Zabete

5. Maison Martin Margiela 4 leg warmers, $89, at Yoox

6. Spiegel bodysuit, $19, at Spiegel

7. Black feathered headband, $5.80, at Forever 21

8. Elizabeth and James bustier dress, $395, at Net-a-Porter

9. Estee Lauder Limited-Edition Signature Hydra Lustre Lipstick, $18, at Dillard’s

10. 3.1 Phillip Lim fishtail sweater, $350, at Net-a-Porter



