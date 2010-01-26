‘Black Swan’ Movie Set Sparks Romance for Natalie Portman

Home Wrecking Portman: is this a suitable new nickname for the young actress? Natalie Portman whipped out more than just dance moves on the set of her new movie, Black Swan.

According to Page Six, Natalie, 28, is reportedly dating Benjamin Millepied, 32, the New York City Ballet dancer who’s choreographing her new movie. “They’ve been dating since the fall, although she told friends that she hasn’t gone public with it because she was waiting to see if things got serious,” a source told the gossip column.





Natalie and her dancer may be on the list for new couples to watch, but there’s even juicier gossip behind the burgeoning romance.

Rumor has it that Natalie had a confession to make. The real reason she kept her romance hush hush is because there was another girl in the picture. Looks like this romance just turned into a classic case of “the love triangle.” And just who is this other woman who stirred up Natalie’s love story? She is a ballerina at the American Ballet Theater and a source says that she was caught by surprise when she heard about what her beau had been up to. Benjamin and his ex-ballerina even talked about the “m” word (marriage, that is), but upon hearing the news, she moved out before they could ring in the New Year together.

As for Portman’s New Year’s plans, we wonder if she rung in 2010 with Benjamin? Maybe they even shared a New Year’s kiss to kick-start the beginning of their romance?

Portman’s romantic past includes links to U.S. singer Devendra Banhart and Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal.

Do you think Benjalie will last as a couple? Or is it only a matter of time until they are added to Hollywood’s couple “breakup list?”

