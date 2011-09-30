“Black Swan” Interns Sue Over Multiple Coffee Runs

As an unpaid internship veteran, this is frankly just offensive. Apparently, two interns who worked on the set of the creepy Oscar-winning ballet flick Black Swan (a.k.a. a more dramatic version ofCenter Stage with a lot of Rodarte)are filing a lawsuit against the producers due to the menial tasks they were forced to complete. These tasks included (wait for it) getting coffee and preparing lunch.

Okay, if you have never gotten someone coffee, you have no right to be in the entertainment or media industry. It’s a huge rite of passage. There’s nothing like getting bitched out because you used too much skim milk.

Look, I’m not denying that working for free sucks, but it’s all about the networking baby! The contacts you could make on the set of a major motion picture are probably worth bringing someone a sandwich a couple times a week, don’t you think?

Also, what kind of legal team do these people have that gives them the confidence to go up against a huge movie studio over something so ludicrous? (Just saying.) Ugh, people are so ungrateful. Watch my main man Anderson Cooper sound off on the issue below.