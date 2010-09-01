Black Swan Fashion Face-Off: Natalie Portman In Rodarte Vs. Crazy Lady In Black

L to R: Natalie Portman, Marina Lante della Rovere. Photos: Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images

Natalie Portman took to Venice for the city on the water’s annual film festival in honor of her upcoming film Black Swan. The Long Island native always pulls out the high fashion gowns in honor of the red carpet, though she’s decidedly a jeans and t-shirt for the paps kinda girl not entirely fodder for street style. Last night was no exception – the Garden State girl wore a stunning flowing red gown embellished with Swarovski crystals designed by the sisters behind the costumes for the ballet-themed film Rodarte. We’re not normally ones for red, but lady looks gorgeous and her braided hair keeps the decidedly fancy look young.

Perhaps actress Marina Lante della Rovere knew that she was going to have to go toe-to-toe with one of the great beauties of our generation at the Black Swan premiere, so she too pulled out all of the stops. We’re not sure where she gets her “stops” from exactly, but we’d guess the prop closet of Wicked perhaps? Balmain’s reject bin? Harry Potter’s mom? Where’s Mila when you need a solid red carpet standoff?