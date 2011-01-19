Black Swan: Behind The Scenes Video With Rodarte & Swarovski

We know that you’re probably sick of hearing about Black Swan by now, but whether you loved the movie or hated it, it’s impossible to deny that it was pretty damn beautiful to watch. Aside from Natalie and Mila’s hotness, this fact is mostly due to the Rodarte costumes and their incorporation of Swarovski crystals.

In this behind-the-scenes video, the Mulleavy sisters and Nadja Swarovski discuss the dynamic of using crystals on set and in the costumes to not only create optical illusions, but a mood as well. While the Rodarte girls didn’t approach the wardrobe from a “fashion” perspective, their aesthetic comes through in certain looks namely the white gown Nina wears to the gala, which I’ve been obsessing over since I saw the film.

Watch the clip below to learn how the brilliant Mulleavys with the help of Swarovski helped to elevate the drama and beauty of Black Swan, and try not to get too pissed off that they won’t get the awards season credit they deserve.



