15 Black Summer Dresses You’ll Wear All Season Long

We get it: Just because the weather is sunny, that doesn’t mean you feel any impetus to change up your usual outfit of black, black, and more black. But we dare you to walk into any retailer between the months of May and August to find more than one option in your favorite hue; it’s just not possible.

That’s where we come in: To keep you from—heaven forbid—having to adjust your color palette for the warm days ahead, we scoured the interwebs to find the best black summer dresses that are anything but gothic. Shop our favorites ahead.