Want: The Perfect Slinky Silk Cami (And It’s Less Than $50)

What: A dainty cropped camisole in 100% Italian silk, available in colors like black, ocean, and emerald. Bonus points for a super-low V-cut back and hand-sewn, adjustable straps.

Why: It’s incredibly difficult to find quality clothing at approachable prices, but that’s just what StyleSaint does so well. Based in Los Angeles and helmed by designer and CEO Allison Beal, the brand is entirely produced locally from quality fabrics from France and Italy.

“We really think people are tiring of the whole ‘fast fashion’ movement,” Beal tells StyleCaster. “And I hate the divide that says you can only afford either Forever21 or a brand like Marc Jacobs. We wanted to offer quality items in that mid-range—this is farm-to-table for fashion.”

How: A silk camisole in any color is an wardrobe essential, especially since mesh and other translucent fabrics are so on-trend right now. We especially like the idea of layering them together and pairing them with a great high-waisted trouser. Top off the look with something wiith of toughness, like a draped leather jacket.

Habotai Cami, $42; at StyleSaint