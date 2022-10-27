‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Spoilers & Leaks: What Happens to T’Challa & Who Is the Next Black Panther?

Scroll To See More Images

Like any movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers and leaks are everywhere. But what’s real and what’s fan fiction? While we won’t know for sure until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes out, it’s still fun to speculate over the rumored spoilers and leaked storylines that have popped up around the internet.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the second movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther series and the 30th film in the franchise overall. The movie—which is the final film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—follows Shuri (Letitia Wright), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and other leaders of the Kingdom of Wakanda as they fight to protect their nation from from a threat from the undersea nation of Tlālōcān in the wake of the death of King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman.) Boseman—who played King T’Challa / Black Panther in four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies: 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, 2018’s Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame—died of colon cancer on August 28, 2020. He was 43 years old.

In an interview with Empire magazine in 2022, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained why the studio decided to not recast T’Challa after Boseman’s death.“It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” he said. “Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And [director] Ryan [Coogler] poured that into the story.” He continued, “The conversations were entirely about, yes, ‘What do we do next?’ And how could the legacy of Chadwick — and what he had done to help Wakanda and the Black Panther become these incredible, aspirational, iconic ideas — continue? That’s what it was all about.”

Winston Duke, who plays M’Baku in the Black Panther movies, also explained in an interview on the “Jemele Hill is Unbothered” podcast in 2022 why he agreed with Feige’s decision to not recast Boseman as T’Challa. I think for this iteration of Black Panther, it’s very hard for me to comment on something like that because I’m of the mind that this is Chadwick’s role. Chadwick created this and Black Panther wouldn’t be the same without Chadwick Boseman who stood for the things that he stood for. When you cast a person, you’re also casting their experiences, you’re casting their politics, you’re casting all these things. Black Panther was heavily defined by the actor that did it, in my opinion,” he said.

So what happens in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? While we won’t know for sure until Black Panther 2 premieres on November 11, 2022, there have been dozens of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers and leaks from Reddit and other internet sources about how T’Challa dies in Black Panther 2, who the next Black Panther is and what happens at the end of the movie. Reminder: these Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers and leaks from Reddit are unconfirmed, so take them with a grain of salt. Still, it’s fun to speculate over what the movie could be about. Read on for the unconfirmed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers and leaks we’ve found so far.

What are the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers and leaks?

Read on for a list of unconfirmed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers and leaks from Reddit.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoiler: The movie starts with a cold opening in Tlālōcān

According to a Reddit thread posted by user @KostisPat257, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever starts with a cold opening of a flashback to the Spanish invasion and colonization of the Americas, which shows a battle between the conquistadors and the people of Tlālōcān, an undersea Kingdom ruled by the family of Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the son of a human sea captain and the princess of Tlālōcān. In the the Marvel Comics, Namor is from Atlantis (which is referenced in the movie) instead of Tlālōcān.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoiler: Namor wants to kill Riri Williams

The thread also reports that Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne)—a teenage engineering student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who becomes Ironheart in Disney Plus’ 2023 show of the same name—is the main plot device for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Riri is introduced in a scene where she develops a device to find Vibranium in the ocean. Dr. Graham (Lake Bell, who also voiced Black Widow / Natasha Romanoff in Disney Plus’ What If…?) uses the device and somehow awakens Namor, who becomes angry and kills Graham’s team. He asks Wakanda for help to kill Riri next, but Wakanda refuses and protects Riri within its borders. The thread compares Riri’s role to America Chavez in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in how both characters are the main plot devices for their respective movies’ storylines. The thread also reports that Riri’s first Ironheart suit is made of spare car parts, but she receives a Vibranium suit in Wakanda by the end of the movie.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoiler: Namor arrives in Wakanda during T’Challa’s funeral

The thread also reports that Namor arrives in Wakanda during the funeral of T’Challa, who dies from an illness. According to the thread, Namor is a mutant has the ability to fly from wings on his ankles, much like his character in the Marvel Comics. The thread also reports that Tepēyōllōtin, the Aztec God of Jaguars who made a cameo in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder, appears in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and that Namor puts on a jaguar headdress.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoiler: Shuri is the next Black Panther with the help of Killmonger

According to the thread, Shuri re-creates the Heart-Shaped Herb, a plant that only grows in Wakanda that’s said to be a gift from the Panther God. In reality, the plant is a mutation from a Vibranium meteorite that crashed into earth. Still, to become the Black Panther, a warrior must defeat the current Black Panther and fight six of Wakanda’s greatest warriors. If they’re successful, they have the Heart-Shaped Herb applied to their body. Shuri’s re-creation of the Heart-Shaped Herb comes after she said she would do so in the 2020 Marvel book, The Wakanda Files: A Technological Exploration of the Avengers and Beyond, which includes a tie-in to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Once Shuri takes the Heart-Shaped Herb, she expects to see her late older brother, T’Challa, in the ancestral plane, but instead she sees Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), who died in the first Black Panther movie and helps her become the next Black Panther.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoiler: Okoye also wears the Black Panther suit

The thread reports that Shuri isn’t the only new Black Panther. Along with Shuri, Okoye, the general of the Dora Milaje, also wears the Black Panther suit. Other Dora Milaje members also wear special enhanced suits.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoiler: Okoye has a romance with Aneka

According to the thread, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever introduces a same-sex romance between Okoye and Aneka (Michaela Coel), a Dora Milaje member who is also queer in the Marvel Comics. In the 2017 comic Black Panther: World of Wakanda, Marvel introduced a same-sex romance between Aneka, a combat instructor, and her colleague, Ayo.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoiler: Attuma & Okoye fight

The thread also reports that Attuma, an exiled Atlantean who wants to become the king of Atlantis, and Namora, Namor’s cousin, will appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and fight with Okoye.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoiler: Queen Ramonda dies

According to the thread, T’Challa and Shuri’s mother, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), dies in a flood that occurs in a massive war between Atlantis and Wakanda. In the end, Shuri defeats Namor but doesn’t kill him.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoiler: M’Baku is the new king of Wakanda

At the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the thread reports that M’Baku becomes the new king of Wakanda. The thread also claimed that Shuri was originally set to become the new queen of Wakanda after her mother died, but the end was rewritten after Letitia Wright’s anti-vaccination controversy. (Though M’Baku becomes king, Shuri is still the new Black Panther.) Wright came under fire in 2020 after she posted a YouTube video, in which the presenter expressed doubts over the COVID-19 vaccine and its origins. “if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled,” Wright wrote in a since-deleted tweet with a laughing-face emoji. She followed the post with a second tweet: “my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else.” Wright also made clear that she wasn’t telling her followers to not take the COVID-19 vaccine, but wanted to express her concern “about what’s in it” She added, “I think it’s valid and fair to simply ask what’s in it.”

The Hollywood Reporter also reported in 2021 that Wright had expressed similar views over COVID-19 vaccines on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Atlanta, Georgia, and that she had split from her team of representatives in the United States in December 2020 over the video she posted. Wright responded to the claims in an Instagram post at the time: “God bless you all. It saddens me to have to address the reports published by The Hollywood Reporter on October 6th 2021. The report spoke about my conduct on the set of black Panther 2. I honestly assert that this was completely untrue. Anyone who knows me or has worked with me, knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft & my main focus is always to do work that’s impactful and inspiring. That has been & will continue to be my only focus. I will continue to hold onto Gods hands, and onto the scripture of Isaiah 54:17. I continue to focus on my healing. Thank you for your prayers. And I continue to pray for Gods love, peace & joy for you all,” she wrote.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoiler: Nakia is pregnant with T’Challa’s child

The thread also reports that, at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Nakia reveals to Shuri that she became pregnant with T’Challa’s baby before he died. According to the thread, Marvel plans for the child to take over the Black Panther title when he grows up.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoiler: There is one post-credits scene

According to leaks posted by BGR, there is one post-credits scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which occurs in the mid credits and introduces T’Challa and Nakia’s son. Previous leaks claimed that the first post-credits scene featured Doctor Doom, while the second post-credits scene featured Nakia’s pregnancy. The previous leaks reported that Doctor Doom appeared in the first post-credits scene and reveals that he was the villain who orchestrated the war between Wakanda and Atlantis. Another rumor also claimed that Dr. Graham (Lake Bell) was secretly Lucia Von Bardas, Doctor Doom’s sidekick. Those leaks were disproven when sources reported that Doctor Doom makes no appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther premieres in theaters on November 11, 2022. The first Black Panther movie is available to stream on Disney Plus. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about Black Panther and Chadwick Boseman, read Mia Johnson’s 2020 biography, Chadwick Boseman: Forever Our King. The book, which was published four months after Boseman’s death from colon cancer on August 28, 2020 at the age of 43, takes Marvel fans through Boseman’s career and life from how he was cast as King T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther franchise to his secret diagnosis with colon cancer in 2016, two years before the premiere of the first Black Panther movie. The biography—which donates a portion of its proceeds to Fight Colorectal Cancer, an organization dedicating to researching and raising awareness around rectal cancer—also includes dozens of full-color photographs and details about Boseman’s childhood in South Carolina and his final days before his death. “If you love Chadwick Boseman, and who doesn’t, you need this book,” one reviewer wrote.

