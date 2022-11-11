How Many ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Post-Credit Scenes Are There? The End Credits Had a Big Twist

Scroll To See More Images

If you just finished the sequel, you may be wondering how many Black Panther: Wakanda Forever post-credit scenes there are and what happens in the end-credits that connects Black Panther 2 to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the second movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther series and the 30th film in the franchise overall. The movie—which is the final film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—follows Shuri (Letitia Wright), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and other leaders of the Kingdom of Wakanda as they fight to protect their nation from from a threat from the undersea nation of Tlālōcān in the wake of the death of King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman.) Boseman—who played King T’Challa / Black Panther in four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies: 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, 2018’s Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame—died of colon cancer on August 28, 2020. He was 43 years old.

In an interview with Empire magazine in 2022, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained why the studio decided to not recast T’Challa after Boseman’s death.“It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” he said. “Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And [director] Ryan [Coogler] poured that into the story.” He continued, “The conversations were entirely about, yes, ‘What do we do next?’ And how could the legacy of Chadwick — and what he had done to help Wakanda and the Black Panther become these incredible, aspirational, iconic ideas — continue? That’s what it was all about.”

Winston Duke, who plays M’Baku in the Black Panther movies, also explained in an interview on the “Jemele Hill is Unbothered” podcast in 2022 why he agreed with Feige’s decision to not recast Boseman as T’Challa. I think for this iteration of Black Panther, it’s very hard for me to comment on something like that because I’m of the mind that this is Chadwick’s role. Chadwick created this and Black Panther wouldn’t be the same without Chadwick Boseman who stood for the things that he stood for. When you cast a person, you’re also casting their experiences, you’re casting their politics, you’re casting all these things. Black Panther was heavily defined by the actor that did it, in my opinion,” he said.

But back to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s post-credit scenes. So how many Black Panther: Wakanda Forever post-credit scenes are there and what happens after the movie ends? Read on for what we know about the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever post-credit scenes and how it may introduce a new generation of heroes.

How many Black Panther: Wakanda Forever post-credit scenes are there?

How many Black Panther: Wakanda Forever post-credit scenes are there? There is one post-credits in Black Panther: Wakanda, which occurs in the mid-credits.

What happens in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever post-credits scene?

What happens in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever post-credits scene? The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever post-credits scene is a continuation from the final scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which sees Shuri visit Nakia in Haiti, where she burns her funeral ceremonial robe in a fire on the beach like her mother, Ramonda, wanted. The moments allows Shuri to grieve after the death of her mother, who dies in a flood created by Namor, and her older brother, T’Challa, who dies at the start of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from an unknown disease.

In the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever scene, Nakia comes from behind Shuri and asks, “Shuri, can we join you now?” Nakia then introduces Shuri to her and T’Challa’s son, Toussaint. “This is my son,” Nakia says before turning to the young boy beside her. “Toussaint, this is your aunty, Shuri.” Nakia explains to Shuri that she and T’Challa had a child before his death and made the decision to raise him Haiti to avoid the pressures of the throne. “We agreed it was better for him to grow up here,” Nakia says. Nakia also explains that Toussaint was the reason she didn’t attend T’Challa’s funeral in Wakanda, though the two of them had their own ceremony in Haiti. Shuri asks Nakia if Ramonda knew she and T’Challa had a child before his death, and Nakia tells her yes, hinting at an earlier scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when Ramonda asks Nakia why she didn’t attend T’Challa’s funeral.

Shuri compliments Toussaint on his name. Toussaint responds by complimenting her back and explaining that Toussaint is his Haitian name but he also has a Wakandan name. When Shuri asks him who he is, Toussaint reveals that he’s Prince T’Challa, the son of King T’Challa. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever post-credits scene then ends with a dedication slide to Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa / Black Panther in the first Black Panther movie.

Who is T’Challa’s son in the Marvel Comics?

Who is T’Challa’s son in the Marvel Comics? While T’Challa has a son named Toussaint with Nakia in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in the Marvel Comics, T’Challa has a son named Azari with Storm, a member of X-Men with the power to control the weather whose real name is Ororo Munroe. Azari made his on-screen debut in the 2008 animated movie, Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow, which saw Azari have the power of electricity generation and manipulation like his mother and the enhanced agility like his father. The Next Avengers were a team of young heroes formed by Azari and the children of other Avengers killed by ultron. The other members included James Rogers, the son of Captain America and Black Widow; Torunn, the daughter of Thor; Henry Pym Jr., the son of Giant Man and the Wasp; and Francis Barton, the son of Clint Barton and the second Hawkeye.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Toussaint is also among several Avengers’ children or young heroes who have been introduced in recent years. Other children and young heroes include: Tommy Maximoff / Wiccan and Billy Maximoff / Speed, the sons of Scarlet Witch and Vision; Love, the daughter of Gorr the God Butcher and the adopted daughter of Thor; Cassie Lang / Stature, the daughter of Ant-Man; Kate Bishop / Hawkeye; America Chavez; Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel; and Riri Williams/Ironheart, who also appeared in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In an interview with STYLECASTER in July 2022, Iman Vellani, who plays Kamala Khan in Disney Plus’ Ms. Marvel series, responded to theories the Marvel Cinematic Universe was setting up a Young Avengers team. “I feel like Marvel could do something like that, right?” she said. “There should be something. There’s one man you’ll have to convince.”

Hailee Steinfeld, who played Kate Bishop in Disney Plus’ Hawkeye series, also responded to rumors of a Young Avengers team at a press conference before the premiere of Hawkeye in 2021. “I mean, listen, this feels so crazy to me right now just sitting here with this group of people. I’m so grateful to be a part of this show in this universe, and it’s only the beginning,” she said at the time. “This shows not even out, so I’m looking forward to that day.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also responded to the theories in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in March 2021. “As a comic fan, anything in the comics is always our inspiration and our guide point. How those things come together and in what shape, it’s always subverting expectations, it’s always half the fun as meeting them,” he said. “But, yes, you can certainly see that Phase Four is introducing all sorts of new types of characters with the potential being endless. Now, all of us at Marvel Studios feel like Nick Fury at the end of Iron Man 1, as new actors and new performers come in and we tell them they’re part of a bigger universe. They just now have to do the work required to build their audience.”

Will there be a Black Panther 3?

Will there be a Black Panther 3? In an interview with Collider in 2022, producer Nate Moore confirmed that there had been ideas “floated around” for Black Panther 3, but a third movie hadn’t been confirmed yet. “That’s a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question. We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan’s really interested to see how the film plays before we decide,” he said. “There are certainly ideas we’ve floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we’re a bit superstitious in that way. We don’t want to count our chickens, because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Moore also told Gizmodo that he would want director Ryan Coogler to return for Black Panther 3, but it depends on how fans respond to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. “That’s the million-dollar question,” he said “Look, you never want to count your chickens before they hatch and the movie’s not out yet. Right now it’s like, let’s see how people respond to this film. But the hope is audiences demand that we make another one and certainly, there have been ideas thrown around. So we’ll see.”

Coogler, for his part, told Gizmodo that he hasn’t thought much about Black Panther 3. “I haven’t thought about it, to be honest,” he said. “When it comes to writing and directing, I’m not the world’s greatest multitasker. I kind of got to do what is in front of me and be singular. When it comes to producing, I’m more geared up to be able to do multiple things. And to plan things, I’ve got a great production company and fantastic collaborators that can help move things along. But when it comes to writing, and in this case, co-writing and directing, I’ve got to finish what’s in front of me and then and then think of all that is happening after that.”

Coogler also told Collider at the time that his focus at the time was on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is why there hadn’t been much progress on Black Panther 3. “I’m a husband and a dad now, so I’m trying to live a long time, you know what I’m saying? And I hope to work a long time,” he said. “And I love making movies, it fills me with a sense of joy that I hope every human can find in their life. And I hope can maintain that joy and make more things of various sizes. But truth be told, like right now, I’m just focusing on [Black Panther: Wakanda Forever] and getting this done, because it’s still a lot of work to do before this comes out to the world. And once that’s over, I’m going to sit and think about what’s next.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now. The first Black Panther movie is available to stream on Disney Plus. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about Black Panther and Chadwick Boseman, read Mia Johnson’s 2020 biography, Chadwick Boseman: Forever Our King. The book, which was published four months after Boseman’s death from colon cancer on August 28, 2020 at the age of 43, takes Marvel fans through Boseman’s career and life from how he was cast as King T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther franchise to his secret diagnosis with colon cancer in 2016, two years before the premiere of the first Black Panther movie. The biography—which donates a portion of its proceeds to Fight Colorectal Cancer, an organization dedicating to researching and raising awareness around rectal cancer—also includes dozens of full-color photographs and details about Boseman’s childhood in South Carolina and his final days before his death. “If you love Chadwick Boseman, and who doesn’t, you need this book,” one reviewer wrote.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.