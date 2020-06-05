Add A Cute Suit From Any Of These Black-Owned Swimwear Brands To Your Summer Lineup

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you live by the pool in the summer, consider the beach your home away from home, or just love sitting in your backyard pretending you’re on vacation, one thing is certain: You can never own too many swimsuits. So go ahead and do yourself a favor by shopping these Black-owned swimwear brands we’ve rounded up below. Hot girl summer is for every single person on the planet—even your 80-year-old grandma if she still wants to rock a bikini. Create your own with some seriously sexy bikinis, tankinis and one-pieces from some oh-so-cool brands. You won’t be able to resist what stunning pieces these Black-owned businesses are offering.

One of the best things about swimsuits is that they can be worn all the time—even when you’re nowhere near water. You can easily pair a cute bikini top with an unbuttoned boyfriend shirt and high-waisted shorts or wear a one-piece swimsuit as a bodysuit paired with jeans and some fun statement earrings. The possibilities are truly endless (but very, very chic). Oceanside vacation or not, you can get plenty of use from your swimsuits this summer—so you might as well stock up.

To get you started, we rounded up 10 must-shop Black-owned swimwear brands below. Snag a few bikinis and support Black businesses at the same time. It’s honestly a no-brainer—and you’ll end up with a stockpile of gorgeous swimsuits, too. Prepare to want to add every swimsuit from each of these brands to your cart, because they’re all seriously swoon-worthy. Your very own hot girl summer awaits you.

Mint Swim

Get your itty bitty bikini fix from Mint Swim this summer. This Black-owned swimwear brand features both sexy AF one-pieces and string bikinis (They’re back!!) that are sure to have you turning some heads as you walk by. Add everything to cart? Don’t mind if we do.

Nakimuli

Bold is the best way to describe Nakimuli’s swimwear collection. Well, both bold and absolutely gorgeous. Filled with bright and fun prints, colors and ethnic inspiration, Nakimuli is a brand you definitely need to have on your radar—and on your body.

Riot Swim

Honestly, the word obsessed doesn’t even begin to express how I feel about Riot Swim’s gorgeous collections. Minimalist swimwear in fun colors and stunning neutrals, there’s so much to love about these swimsuits. Plus, it must be noted that their Instagram aesthetic is seriously swoon-worthy.

These Pink Lips

Treat yourself to a swimsuit (or two) from These Pink Lips’ swimwear collection. Once you see the seriously maximalist and message-adorned swimsuits and bikinis, you won’t be able to resist grabbing one for yourself and all your friends. We’re particularly fond of the swimsuit that says “Pussy Not War.” A mood.

Curvy Fox

Whether you’re in the market for a new sexy bikini or a trendy one-piece swimsuit, you’ll definitely find what you’re for from plus-size swimwear brand Curvy Fox. Their goal is to help all babes reclaim their confidence, offering sizes medium through 4X. So, we’ll take everything, thanks.

Xhale Swim

If you’re looking for a swimsuit that accentuates all parts of your body—and makes you feel sexy AF—then look no further than Xhale Swim. Each swimsuit is handmade in Miami and completely reversible. You basically get two swimsuits for the price of one. Yes, please.

MATTE

Someone get us a glass of water, because every single swimsuit from MATTE’s swimwear collection has us majorly thirsty. In delicious neutrals and trendy animal prints, you can’t go wrong with one of MATTE’s incredible (and—dare we say—sultry) swimsuits. The brand was created by rising entrepreneur Briana Wilson, who’s a serious babe and incredible designer.

Koko D. Swimwear

It’s hard not to fall in love with all the gorgeous prints from Koko D. Swimwear’s collections. Whether you’re a fan of on-trend animal print or live for a tropical floral, maximalist and statement-making swimsuits abound on the brand’s site. Your boldest summer awaits you, so go ahead and snag a few swimsuits.

OFUURE Swimwear

For another collection full of funky prints and bold patterns, you definitely must check out OFUURE’s swimwear. Available in sizes small through 3XL, this size-inclusive fashion brand is about to rock your world. There’s no sitting on the sidelines with these stunning statement swimsuits.

Avid Swim

On the hunt for a sustainable Black-owned swimwear brand that has both women and men’s styles? Allow us to introduce you to Avid Swim—designed by Gionna Nichole. Nichole sold out the entire line only four months after launching the brand, so you know these swimsuits are seriously good.