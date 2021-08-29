7 Black-Owned Sustainable Brands You Need On Your Fashion Radar

Scroll To See More Images

At this point, it should be expected that supporting Black-owned brands isn’t just a February occurrence. While there has been more initiative to include Black-owned brands in the fashion conversation as of late, virtually none of the major fashion houses or dominant brands are owned by Black people. When you do think of Black-owned brands, the ones that come to mind first may be Telfar, Ivy Park, Pyer Moss, LaQuan Smith and Savage X Fenty. While these are all largely-recognized and well-appreciated brands, let’s face it: When you think fashion, you think Gucci and Chanel before Pyer Moss. And even further left out of the conversation are Black-owned sustainable brands.

While ethical fashion has become a rather popular topic in the fashion industry, Black-owned labels within the space are still the minority. I pride myself in being quite the ethical shopper and have taken initiative to shop from more minority-owned businesses this year, but finding Black-owned brands that also take care of Mother Earth? Turns out it’s not as easy as I had hoped. It’s doable, but I wouldn’t call it an effortless hunt.

Fortunately, you don’t have to do any extensive research to shop sustainable Black-owned brands, as I’ve compiled a list of stylish, high-quality labels that are totally deserving of your next splurge. It’s possible to look great and support minority-owned businesses, all while taking care of the environment—and these brands make that goal a reality!

So, get out those wallets and get ready to shop, because these sustainable Black-owned brands are irresistible.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Chelsea Bravo

Founder and designer Chelsea Bravo is inspired by “deep reflection, observation and reciprocation with the natural world” when designing her pieces. Sourced in the US, her namesake brand uses natural and biodegradable materials within its collections. In terms of silhouettes, all of the pieces are effortless, with something to offer for every shape, size and gender.

Nia Thomas

Founded by FIT graduate Nia Thomas in 2018, Nia Thomas is the fashion brand you didn’t know you needed in your life until now. From handmade swimwear to Agate rings to luxurious basics, the label provides everything you need for the perfect look. And for all you plant-lovers out there, the brand plants one tree in deforested areas affected by climate change for every order they receive. Look good and give back to the planet? Sign me up!

Jo-Anne Vernay

You thought fruit was only for eating? This luxury vegan footwear line proves otherwise with its stunning collection of shoes made from pineapple leaf fibers. Whether you need the perfect heel for a night out on the town or office life, Jo-Anne Vernay has you covered with everything you need to step up and stand out with your shoe game.

Two Days Off

Climate activist Gina Stovall was inspired to start Two Days Off after learning about the fashion industry’s massive environmental impact. The brand creates timeless staple pieces with an effortless aesthetic, so if you need that laid-back fit for the weekends or want to channel the life of leisure during your work week, check them out.

Remuse Designs

Handmade in Wurundjeri Country, Remuse Designs combines the future with nature. Made with plant-dyed textiles, vegan materials and natural fabrics, this made-to-order brand is worth the buy. With their androgynous silhouettes and unisex collections, there is truly something for everyone.

Autumn Adeigbo

Sustainable fashion doesn’t have to be neutral or simple! Autumn Adeigbo‘s designs are bright, colorful and covered with prints and patterns. The brand’s bold color palette is sure to help you stand out from the crowd—and as a bonus, you can even shop matching face masks in their gorgeous prints for a complete COVID-safe look.

Arrow + Phoenix Swimwear

Hot girl summer may be coming to an end, but it’s never too late to buy some quality swimwear. Arrow + Phoenix promotes body positivity, sustainability and diversity—and their suits never disappoint. From sexy bikinis to sleek one-pieces, there’s a swimsuit out there for every woman of every shape and size to feel empowered. Plus, each suit is made from 100 percent recycled materials, so you can look 10/10 at the beach knowing your suit is helping to fight against water pollution in the fashion industry.