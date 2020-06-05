The Black-Owned Plus-Size Fashion Brands You Never Knew You Needed

Scroll To See More Images

Although plus-size clothing is more readily available than ever before, the number of brands that are size-inclusive still pales in comparison with the number of straight-size-only brands. Because of this, I’m constantly on the lookout for new size-inclusive places to shop. If you, too, are itching for some new ways to spend your cash, you can’t go wrong with the Black-owned plus-size brands listed below. Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect swimsuit, need a gorgeous formal dress or just want to stock up on loungewear, these brands have everything you could ever want—and more.

It’s nearly impossible for me to look in my closet and feel totally satisfied with all the clothes I have stashed away in there, so having a go-to list of Black-owned brands to shop is a true game-changer. Next time you’re standing in front of your wardrobe, wondering where to get a new top that goes with your favorite statement skirt or a new sexy dress for date night, consider the 10 plus-size brands below your saving grace. There’s no shortage of stunning plus-size pieces available from these Black-owned brands, and you’re going to want to add every single piece to your cart. They’re all that chic.

No matter your budget, size or personal style, you’re sure to find something to love from one of these Black-owned plus-size brands. Stock up on a few new plus-size swimsuits or try out a trend you’ve been seeing everywhere. You can fill your closet with gorgeous clothes and support Black business owners at the same time. If that isn’t major incentive, I don’t know what is.

Rue 107

From swimwear that’s sure to leave everyone’s jaws on the floor to dresses and jumpsuits cute enough to wear just about every single day, the offerings from plus-size brand Rue 107 are seriously good. Pieces are available in numeric sizes 2 through 28, as well—and most items are under $100. BRB, grabbing a few swimsuits to wear all summer long.

Zelie For She

Talk about the dreamiest of vibes. Zelie for She is a brand chock-full of desert-inspired looks, gorgeous florals and even elevated leisurewear. All of the collections are designed and produced in Los Angeles by Elann Zelie—each on a limited run. If something catches your eye, make sure you snag it, because it likely won’t be back.

Courtney Noelle

Whether you need a tie-dye sweatsuit or a formal dress, plus-size brand Courtney Noelle has you covered. Their formalwear is seriously red carpet-ready—but looks amazing on a grocery store run, too. Pieces are available in sizes L through 4X, but Courtney Noelle also does custom pieces if you’re on the hunt for something made just for you.

JIBRI

For those who love to make a statement, plus-size brand JIBRI is about to be your new go-to. The brand’s Instagram bio reads: “Glam plus sized clothing designed by a glam plus sized woman”—and that’s exactly what it is. From gorgeous loungewear that looks ridiculously luxurious to gowns that are totally swoon-worthy, JIBRI is a can’t-miss shopping experience.

And I Get Dressed

Created and owned by fashionista, influencer and gorgeous creator Kellie Brown, And I Get Dressed isn’t just a brand; it’s an inspiration. They share plus-size fashion inspiration as well as sell their own seriously cute merch—like the “Fat Icon” sweatshirt above. At the very least, you need to follow this brand on Instagram. You’ll be glad you did.

Rebdolls

Available in sizes 0 through 32 (small through 5X), fashion brand Rebdolls wants everyone to feel their sexiest. From swim and loungewear to gorgeous dresses and tops, Rebdolls is truly a one-stop-shop for anything you could possibly want.

Curvy Fox

Curvy Fox is a plus-size swimwear brand and a movement. Their goal is to help foxes (Get it?!) reclaim their confidence, offering sizes medium through 4X. So whether you’re in the market for a new sexy bikini or a trendy one-piece swimsuit, you’ll definitely find what you’re for from Curvy Fox.

Diva Kurves

Swimsuits, formalwear, tees and more abound on the Diva Kurves site, y’all. Available in sizes 10 through 30, this ultra-inclusive plus-side brand is here to make you feel sexy AF. From bright colors to stunning neutrals, you’ll want to add everything to cart the minute you see what Diva Kurves has to offer.

Monif C. Lingerie

There’s no way you won’t be feelin’ yourself after you slip on some of Monif C.’s plus-size lingerie. Bodysuits, crotchless lingerie, bras and more—You can find it on Monif C.’s site. Some of the pieces are available in one size that fits XL through 2X, so make sure you check sizes before you treat yourself.

Eleven60

With clothing available in sizes 10 through 28, plus-size brand Eleven60 is a size-inclusive dream come true. Stock up on dresses, outerwear, tops and even jewelry while you’re at it. If you’re looking for a plus-size brand that’s a little higher end, you can’t go wrong with Eleven60. Take my whole paycheck, please!