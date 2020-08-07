I Styled Myself Mask-To-Toe in Black-Owned Brands—Here’s How It Went

We’ve all seen the infographics circulating online: Stay Hydrated, Be Anti-Racist, Wear A Mask, so on and so forth. Even with the information overload happening on the interweb, how to actively practice these things on a daily basis can get lost in the shuffle. For a while now, I’ve been racking my brain on the best way I could do my part—to amplify these messages in a way that was authentic to me—and then it came to me: styling outfits using Black-owned brands and face masks. If you’ve ever heard the saying, “When inspiration hits, you just have to roll with it,” let this story be living proof.

It all started with a mask—this mask in particular, designed by Tia Adeola. I have been a huge advocate of mask-wearing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and I’ve been challenging myself to think of them not only as protection but as accessories, too. If you could potentially save a life and look good while doing it, why wouldn’t you?

I had seen this mask making its rounds on Instagram and was immediately intrigued, but when I saw it on someone IRL, I knew it had to be mine. Before COVID-19, I always planned outfits around one item in my wardrobe I was excited about. So, in a post-pandemic world, why couldn’t I do the same with my mask?

So, that’s exactly what I did. Inspired by my new favorite mask, I decided to create two full looks I truly loved. Even better, every single piece featured in both outfits was either designed by or purchased from a Black-owned business. Supporting the work of Black designers and shop owners is an incredible way to practice what we are all preaching online, in a way that is actionable, meaningful and has long-term impact.

Read on for my mask-styling inspo, as well as some of my favorite Black-owned brands to introduce into your wardrobe today!

LOOK 1: Primary Bae

Let’s begin with outfit number one, my ideal look on a cool summer day. Since my mask is yellow, I really wanted to show how versatile the shade can be, contrary to popular belief. With this look, I decided to lean into all things bright and bold, showcasing a vibrant take on the primary colors and how incredible they look together.

Yellow, as we know, was covered with my mask, so next on the agenda was to secure the red and blue. I have been dreaming about a Telfar Shopping Bag for around a year now, but they’re notoriously hard to snag. About a month ago, I was alerted that they were indeed back in stock—and when I saw this red one, I knew it had to be mine.

The blue blouse is from a British brand called Kai Collective, and has quickly become my favorite shirt in my closet. It wouldn’t be me without a pattern or two, so to round out the look, I paired it with these vintage shorts from NXC Vintage Shop (her Friday online drops are to die for!) to tie all three colors together. I love a little pattern-clashing action, so I finished things off with some zebra-inspired sandals I snagged from a Brother Vellies sample sale.

LOOK 2: High Fidelity Feels

For my second look, I was inspired by none other than Zoe Kravitz’s character Rob in High Fidelity. In the show, she bodes an effortlessly cool vibe that perfectly blends quirky and trendy fashion.

Short athletic style skirts have been all the rage as of late, so it seemed like the perfect time to pull out my currently-sold-out, coveted Ivy Park x Adidas skirt—also, what better way to honor Queen B? Lately, I’ve been obsessed with the idea of pairing sporty styles with something more preppy, so this collared T-shirt from Telfar seemed like the perfect fit.

To match the yellow in my mask and the yellow shades in the shirt, I opted for these sneakers from Ninety Nine Products that are as comfy as they are cute. My Saturday School x BAGGU tote came in the mail the morning I was shooting these looks, and it ended up being the perfect way to complete my look—in my book the motto is always the more color the better.