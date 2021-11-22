18 Black-Owned Brands to Shop for Chic Holiday Gifts

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If I could buy everyone in my life a Telfar Shopping Bag, believe me, I would. But because I can’t risk my entire holiday shopping list on bound-to-sell-out drops, I’ve made a point of seeking out other incredible Black-owned brands to buy from this holiday season.

Notice that I phrased that as “buy from,” not “support.” I can’t help but feel like the notion of “supporting Black-owned brands” has shifted from genuine to condescending over the last year or so. And this shouldn’t be the case! Black-owned brands and talented Black creatives and designers are thriving. They don’t need your pity—not half as badly as you need their It Bags and must-have accessories. This season, investing in incredible items from Black-owned brands just as you’d splurge on any other purchases is key.

Of course, you don’t have to break the bank to snag your friend a good gift they’ll be totally obsessed with! From beauty sets by Briogeo and Uoma Beauty to statement earrings by L’ENCHANTEUR to sweet scents from Harlem Candle Co., there are plenty of gifting options on the market right now that any friend would be lucky to receive this holiday season.

Below, I’ve rounded up my top 18 must-shop Black-owned fashion and beauty brands and their most giftable offerings, including gorgeous nude heels by Salone Monet, ‘Gram-worthy handbags by Brandon Blackwood and oh so much more. Happy shopping!

Brandon Blackwood

Known for the End Systemic Racism purse that went viral last year, Brandon Blackwood is my go-to for statement-making handbags like this little shearling trunk. And best of all, the brand’s price point is as enticing as its designs!

Statement by Nadia

If you’ve got a friend who likes bold earrings at brunch, Statement by Nadia is a must-shop. These gorgeous XO earrings are just begging to be worn with a slicked-back pony or messy top knot.

Uoma Beauty

Uoma Beauty is one of the best Black-owned beauty brands on the market. Out of all their giftable options, the Black Magic High-Shine Lipstick wins for gorgeous packaging and formula. It’s all about that glossy sheen!

Salone Monet

Salone Monet’s eponymous brand of nude heels offers six shades to perfectly match whoever you’re shopping for. My personal favorites are the Anita Pumps—but don’t just take my word for it. The brand counts Beyoncé, Gabrielle Union and Keke Palmer as fans. If you can’t splurge on heels ATM, they also just launched some incredible loungewear.

Cross Colours

Launched way back in 1989, Cross Colours was designed to offer “clothing without prejudice.” Gifting from a brand with lots of history also gives you the opportunity to educate your gift recipient—plus, they’ll love cozying up in these funky socks during the holidays and beyond.

Beauty Bakerie

Beauty Bakerie products are all inspired by baked goods and delicious treats, and this gorgeous palette has me full-on drooling. Plus, you can use the shades as highlight, contour, blush or eyeshadow, so it’s a versatile gift the recipient will get tons of use out of.

L’ENCHANTEUR

How many statement earrings does one girl need? Darling, the limit does not exist! L’ENCHANTEUR creates incredible pieces like these Black Owned Everything hoops that I guarantee your friend has nothing like. Going bold when gifting accessories is always the move, trust me.

Topicals

Topicals is a Black-owned beauty brand dead-set on eliminating the idea of “perfect skin” and normalizing texture and other everyday concerns. This beauty duo is perfect for anyone with dry skin, sensitivity or scarring who wants a brighter complexion for the holidays.

Brother Vellies

Creative Director Aurora James founded Brother Vellies back in 2013, and since then, the brand has positively exploded, notably making Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s dress for the 2021 Met Gala. Whether or not you get an invite next year, these unique patterned calf hair clogs make an incredible gift for daily wear.

Harlem Candle Co.

A bougie candle is always a fabulous gift, and Harlem Candle Co. has tons of luxurious candles to consider. Not only are the scents divine (This one has notes of tangerine, green apple, gardenia, coconut, bourbon vanilla and sandalwood), but the packaging and jars feel especially luxe.

Bien Abyé

Whether you’re shopping for silk scarves, scrunchies, headbands or face masks, Bien Abyé’s pieces make any look more interesting. Designer Dayanne Danier taps into her Creole roots for the brand’s overall aesthetic, and the results are elevated pieces you can turn to on the daily for a boost of elegance.

Briogeo

Need a fabulous Black-owned hair brand to fawn over? Briogeo is for you—this hydrating haircare set in particular! It features the incredible Don’t Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner as well as the Don’t Despair, Repair! Vegan Apple Honey Deep Conditioning Hair Mask, great for all hair types from straight to coily seeking nourishment and shine.

William Okpo

I’ve been lusting over this gorgeous headband by William Okpo for weeks now, and it feels totally appropriate to gift during the holidays thanks to the dreamy evergreen hue. The brand comes from sisters and co-founders Darlene and Lizzy Okpo, who named their company after their father, a Nigerian immigrant.

54 Thrones

I love gifting minis during the holidays so my friends can try multiple products and see what they like enough to splurge on full-size versions in the future, so these Butter minis by 54 Thrones are a top recommendation. These hand and body butters utilize shea butter, baobab oil and jojoba oil for the kind of mega-hydration that is essential during the winter months.

E Marie

If you’re looking to gift your jet-setter friend something chic, this travel blanket set by E Marie is beyond perfect. Large enough to be a full-blown blanket but lightweight enough to be worn as a scarf or shawl when not in use (or stored in its compact travel bag), this cozy pick is a gift any friend with wanderlust will adore.

Autumn Adeigbo

If I could buy my friends each a pair of incredible $800 clogs from Autumn Adeigbo for Christmas, believe me, I would. Unfortunately, my gifting budget is quite a bit lower, so these fun scrunchies in beautiful patterns will have to do until I win the lottery.

Buttah Skin

Another gorgeous gift set anyone on your list would adore, this Buttah Skin pick includes the brand’s skin-transforming Cleanser, Vitamin C Serum and Facial Shea Butter for just under $60. Whether you’re shopping for a man or a woman, a boss or a roommate, I can’t think of anyone who wouldn’t be happy to add these three products into their rotation.

Peak and Valley

Last but not least, herbal supplements are a great gift for anyone you know going through some stress this holiday season. Peak and Valley wellness blends are made of 100 percent plants and fungi with ethical and sustainable ingredient sourcing processes. This particular blend utilizes eleuthero root to manage cortisone levels and ashwagandha to help with sleep.