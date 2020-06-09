10 Black-Owned Activewear Brands To Shop Before Your Next Sweat Sesh

Scroll To See More Images

With every new day comes the inevitable promises to yourself that you’ll do an at-home workout, take longer walks with the dog or actually go on a hike for once. Trying to fit exercise into our daily lives can feel like a chore, which is why having something cute to wear while working out is oh-so important. Luckily, there are quite a few Black-owned fitness brands available to shop these days. Whether it’s taking a walk to your favorite coffee shop or going on a run around the neighborhood (in which case, props to you…I could never), you’re going to want all the excuses to wear pieces from these seriously cute activewear brands.

From those who live to do yoga each morning to those who just like to lounge around the house in athleisure, anyone can justify treating themselves to a few articles of clothing from the incredible fitness brands we’ve rounded up below. If you’re anything like me, you understand just how important cute clothing can be when motivating yourself to get up and move a little. Exercising is much more fun when you like your outfit—so snag a cute fitness ensemble and support Black-owned businesses at the same time! It’s a no-brainer and a win/win situation.

The below brands offer everything from leggings and crop tops to sports bras and bike shorts, and you’ll definitely stand out compared the the other girls in your spin class wearing the same pair of basic black leggings on repeat. That said, even if you just end up wearing these to binge a new show on Netflix, you’ll at least look super cute doing so.

CultureFit Clothing

The founders of CultureFit Clothing represent their West African culture through all the gorgeous pieces on the site. You can find everything you need for your workout—from bras and tops to leggings and even yoga mats. Go ahead and stock up on a few of their oh-so-pretty printed activewear pieces.

PRU Apparel

Bold colors and patterns abound in PRU Apparel’s activewear collection. Whether you’re in the market for some seriously cute workout shorts or a crop top that’s both cute and functional, you’re sure to find it on this brand’s site. Your morning run will never look the same.

Glamourina

Glamourina’s activewear collections are fashion meets function meets size-inclusivity. We love to see it! Available in swoon-worthy patterns and sizes small to 4X, there’s so much to love about this brand. Glamourina is not only Black-owned and woman-owned, but the brand’s top priority is to put women of color first.

Yema

Not all activewear is made for high-performance—some is made for looking cool and athletic. Yema’s athleisure collection is beyond anything you’ve seen before. With bright and fun designs and styles that will definitely make you stand out in a crowd, Yema is a must-shop brand for all you sporty street style fans.

Eleven By Venus Williams

Calling all tennis players! Eleven by Venus Williams is the brand you don’t want to pass up. If you’re not a tennis player, though, you can still shop. Williams’ brand is chock-full of all types of workout ensembles. Whether you wear these looks on the court, on a run or on the couch, your look is Olympian-approved.

Kemetic Knowledge

Before ancient Egypt was actually called Egypt, the land was known as Kemet—and the people who lived there are the oft-forgotten originators of much of today’s knowledge. Kemetic Knowledge isn’t just an activewear brand; it also pays homage to Africa’s historical importance by honoring it through their branding.

Full Court

Full Court is an independent activewear brand started by Marguerite Wade. While the brand originally started as tennis-wear, intending to be a solution to the lackluster options available for women at the time, it’s now become a full-blown sportswear brand full of moisture-wicking, fashion-forward pieces.

Lornah Sports

Lornah Sports began as the vision of Lornah Kiplagat. Her goal was to create an activewear and running brand inspired by Africa—and boy, did she do her dream justice. With gorgeous African-inspired patterns on leggings, tops, jackets and more, you’re definitely want to check out all that Lornah Sports has to offer.

Ju’Nae Fit

Whether you’re an avid runner who wants some new gear or you’re simply looking for a pair of bike shorts to pair with your favorite oversized blazer, Ju’Nae Fit has it all. Their collections tend to sell out fast, though, so if you see something you love, snag it before it’s too late.

Dope Fit Chick

Dope Fit Chick is first and foremost a brand that motivates women to achieve their fitness goals—but they also sell some very cute merch. Your next workout can be accented by a seriously adorable cropped sweatshirt, t-shirt or even a hat. Each piece is perfect for exercising or lounging around the house post-sweat sesh.