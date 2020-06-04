Buy Your Next Cloth Face Mask From One Of These Black-Owned Brands

Scroll To See More Images

There’s no denying that cloth face masks have become a must-have for essential errands—and help us protect others from breathing in our germs. And while masks were ridiculously hard to come by just a few months ago, now there are so many adorable options available that also allow you to support Black-owned brands. Once you’ve donated to an anti-racist organization and supported the Black Lives Matter movement, take another step by supporting Black-owned businesses selling face masks. You likely could use a few extra cloth face masks anyway, so take this opportunity to support the Black community and small businesses at the same time.

To help get you started, we rounded up 10 Black-owned brands that are currently making their own cloth face masks. Whether you love a bright and fun pattern or prefer to keep it simple, you can find exactly what you’re looking for below—and support Black-owned businesses while you shop. Now more than ever is the time to put your money where your mouth is and lift others up through both vocal and monetary support. You’ll even get a few cute masks out of it, too. Keeping others safe during this pandemic and supporting Black-owned businesses? We’d consider that two major wins.

Of course, please remember that none of the masks below are equipped with N95 filters. They are cloth face masks that can help prevent the spread of germs, but they don’t stop you from breathing in germs from others if you aren’t properly distanced. Keep yourself and others safe by wearing a mask and staying six feet apart—but feel free to share how gorgeous these masks are with the world from the comfort of your own home.

1. Printed Pattern People Face Masks

Each of these beautiful masks from Printed Pattern People is made to order and reversible. They feature elastic ear loops, too, so you won’t have to worry about getting the perfect fit.

2. Ngozika O’Keke Face Masks

While these are not N95 masks, they do have filters inside them for extra protection. Each contains three layers of cotton and one layer of allergen filter material. In addition, with every mask sold, one will also be donated to medical facilities in need.

3. Beautiful Curly Me Face Masks

Each of these face masks from Beautiful Curly Me features stunning African prints that are sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face. Plus, for ever two masks sold, the brand will donate one to healthcare workers who need them.

4. Yarn&Whiskey Face Mask

For fans of orange, you won’t want to pass over this gorgeous mask from Yarn&Whiskey. Of course, there are several other patterns from which to choose—and they’re all stunning. Each mask features tie-back cords that you can adjust behind your ears for the perfect fit, too.

5. Nsmith Collection Face Masks

Available in both kids’ and women’s sizes, this adorable Minnie Mouse and friends face mask is sure to be a hit. If you’re a fan of Disney—and supporting Black-owned brands—then go ahead and grab one of these Nsmith Collection masks.

6. Yeshorrah Designz Face Mask

Support a Black-owned business while also showing your solidarity with Black Lives Matter. This face mask is available in three different sizes and made with super soft 100% jersey knit cotton for a comfortable fit.

7. Sofistafunk Face Masks

Available in six different (and gorgeous) patterns, these face masks from Sofistafunk are made with 100% cotton and can help you keep others safe from your germs. We’re partial to this stunning leopard pattern, but the choice is ultimately yours. Might as well treat yourself to all six, right?

8. SONSON Face Masks

Made with 100% cotton and featuring elastic ear loops, these cloth face masks from SONSON are a great option for staying safe. Make sure you hand wash these masks, though, as they are more delicate!

9. Shon Simon Co. Face Masks

These simple face masks are available in 10 different colors—including an option for a free face mask if you cannot afford to purchase one. With stretchy ear loops and fabric that’s meant to be ultra-breathable, you might as well grab a few of these masks while you’re at it.

10. Down To Earth Design Co. Face Mask

Make yourself feel like you’re on a tropical vacation with this palm-patterned face mask. Double-lined with soft cotton, washable and fitted with elastic ear loops—this cloth face mask has it all.

News about the Coronavirus is unfolding in real-time, and while we make every effort to ensure our content is accurate, some of the information in this story may have changed. For the most up-to-date news on the pandemic, please go to the CDC or WHO websites. For the latest from STYLECASTER, visit our Coronavirus hub page.