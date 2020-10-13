Black-Owned Brands to Support on Amazon Prime Day—And on *Any* Day

Scroll To See More Images

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is officially here to kick off the holiday shopping season, and this year, supporting independent, female-founded, and Black-owned businesses is center stage. Clearly, protests, donations, and taking action are the most meaningful ways to stand up against systemic racism, police brutality, and discrimination as a whole, but if you’re choosing to shop this season (or any time of the year, for that matter), offering to give your financial support to Black-owned brands and retailers are another way you can help the community.

Aside from the brutal murders of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Tony McDade (and of course countless other victims over the years) this year, the pandemic has also disproportionately impacted racial and ethnic minority communities, putting a major strain on Black and minority-owned businesses trying to stay afloat in midst of an already-weakened economy. Again, while donating to anti-racist organizations, VOTING, and taking actual action are the best ways to offer support, if you do plan on taking advantage of the Prime Day deals this week, it definitely helps to be in the know of fashion, beauty, home, and lifestyle brands owned and founded by BIPOC.

From indie beauty brands, handmade artisans, apparel designers, and a few well-known names like Briogeo, there are so many ways to support Black-owned businesses on Amazon for Prime Day—discounted or not.

SheKiss offers a huge selection of super figure-flattering and cozy pieces that won’t break the bank. The Black-owned label is also offering discounts up to 20 percent off for Prime Day on some of their best-selling and top-rated styles.

Not only is Mented female-founded and Black-owned, but it’s also cruelty-free, gender-inclusive, and offers shades for all skin tones (but their specialty is super flattering nude pigments). Their lipsticks are tried and tested by women of color and approved to be universally flattering on just about everyone. Discount or not tomorrow, we’re excited to shop this awesome brand for Prime Day.

House of Marley is an audio brand created in collaboration with reggae legend Bob Marley’s closest family members. It’s also one of the first audio companies to launch products made of sustainable and environmentally-conscious materials, so it’s a fabulous brand to support all-round.

CEO and founder Bea Dixon launched Honey Pot after struggling with Bacterial Vaginosis for months and formulated her line of feminine hygiene products with ingredients she discovered through the help of some of her ancestors in a dream, and without ingredients harmful to the vagina’s sensitive pH balance (spoiler alert: it worked).

Cee Cee’s Closet NYC’s founder Uchenna Ngwudo launched her brand with her sister to marry the practical needs of Black (and out of frustration because she couldn’t find any fashionable headwraps on the market) women as well as to honor her heritage and support female tailors based in Nigeria—where each of her gorgeous pieces is made.

Founder and CEO, Nancy Twine left her career in finance at Goldman Sachs to launch cult-favorite (and inclusive) haircare brand Briogeo out of growing frustration due to the gap in clean haircare products for natural and textured hair types.

Founded by Ali B. Muhammad, Malik Saleem, Abdur-Rahim Shaheed, True’s line of lifestyle products focusses on the notion that quality exceeds value. The Black and Veteran-owned brand is committed to offering clean detergents that are free of ingredients harmful to both humans and the environments, including animal byproducts, formaldehyde, DEA, petrochemicals, and SLS.